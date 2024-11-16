Blotter: Mailboxes damaged by thrown pumpkins

On the morning of Nov. 5, a Southold resident reported that while she was placing Democratic political signs in the ground across the street from Southold High School, a man with strawberry blonder hair drove by in a blue sedan with “a loud muffler” and yelled “in sum and substance, ‘I could really hurt you.’” The 78-year-old resident was unable to provide a license plate number.

On Nov. 5, a man reported that an iPhone he accidentally left in the bathroom of a Mattituck gas station was stolen by a male and female who entered the bathroom after him. Surveillance footage did not reveal whether the pair had the cellphone.

On Nov. 6, employees at the Mattituck CVS reported to police that a customer picking up medication became irate when she was advised that her medication “could not be altered.” The woman allegedly knocked down several displays in the store, before driving off in a dark-colored SUV with no front license plate. Police have attempted to contact the woman without success.

On Nov. 7, a resident of Oregon Road in Cutchogue reported waking up to find a vehicle in his front yard with an unknown male sleeping inside it. The homeowner said he just wanted the vehicle removed. The sleeping man, a 20-year-old Mattituck resident who did not have a valid driver’s license, told police he did not know how the vehicle he was sleeping in got onto the front lawn. He was escorted home, according to police.

On Nov. 8, a resident of Hortons Lane in Southold reported to police that someone had damaged her mailbox. She said it appeared that someone had thrown a pumpkin at the mailbox, causing its wooden pole to snap. According to a police report, that report was one “of a few in the area” with similar complaints. The same day, a homeowner on Mill Lane in Peconic also reported his mailbox damaged by a thrown pumpkin.

On Nov. 9, Greenport resident Deanna Yoskovich, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a front-seat passenger. According to police, Ms. Yoskovich was found to have an open bench warrant out from Riverhead Town and was placed under arrest.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.