Sports roundup: North Fork lax teams struggle

Alex Warren with a save for the Tuckers. (Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Boys Lacrosse

April 10: Rocky Point 17, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 2

Henry Blair and Nat Steinfeld scored in the second quarter for the Tuckers (0-5, 0-4) in the Division II match. Robert Walker led the Eagles (3-2, 3-1) with six goals and one assist, and Nick Moore had two goals and seven assists.

Girls Lacrosse

April 14: West Islip 18, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 11

Senior midfielders Page Kellershon (four goals, two assists) and Gianna Calise (three goals, one assist) paced the Tuckers (3-2, 2-2) in their Suffolk County Division II loss. West Islip (7-0, 5-0) took a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Mia Nicolosi led the visitors with six goals and two assists.

On April 8, Kellershon scorched the nets for eight goals while adding two assists in a 15-8 home victory over John Glenn (2-3, 2-2). Calise contributed two goals and an assist. Senior Claire McKenzie finished with a goal and two assists.

Ellie McKenna, Reese McKenna, Grace Quinn and Olivia Zehil scored solo goals. The Tuckers enjoyed a 9-2 halftime advantage. Kellershon is tied for eighth place in the county in points (29), on the strength of 20 goals and nine assists.

Baseball

April 14: Southampton 4, Mattituck 3

The Tuckers (1-4, 1-3) dropped a League VII game to the Mariners. No other details were available. The teams will resume their three-game series at Southampton on Thursday, April 16, and complete it in Mattituck on Friday, April 17.

Schedule

April 16

Mattituck boys tennis vs. Southold/Greenport, 3:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball at Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

MSG softball at Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball at Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse at Babylon, 5 p.m.

April 17

Southold/Greenport boys tennis vs. Ross, 4:15 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Center Moriches at Southold, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

April 18

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse at Deer Park, 10 a.m.

April 20

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse at Islip, 4:30 p.m.

MSG softball vs. Hampton Bays 4:30 p.m.

April 21

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Bellport, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys tennis at Hampton Bays, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball at Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

MSG softball vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

April 22