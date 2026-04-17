Mattituck-Cutchogue proposes $48.3M school budget with lowest tax increase in years

Mattituck High School.(File photo)

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District has proposed a $48.3 million budget for 2026-27 that would bring the lowest tax increase in years, officials said Thursday, April 16.

The spending plan includes a 2.63% tax levy increase — a $1,108,203 rise — and an overall budget increase of $1,491,603, or 3.19%, according to the district’s third budget presentation at Mattituck High School.

“We’ve got down to 2.74, 2.91, and 2.97% in the last three years,” said Charles Delargy, the business and operations administrator. “This one is down to 2.63%. We’re in pretty good shape.”

For homeowners, the 2.63% increase would translate to a modest rise in school taxes, though the exact impact will vary based on individual property assessments.

The budget comes as the district continues to navigate a long-term decline in enrollment — down more than a third over the past decade — a trend that has already prompted discussion of shared services and even consolidation among North Fork school districts, as The Suffolk Times previously reported.

District officials pointed to rising costs in health insurance, employee benefits and transportation as the primary drivers of the increase.

Transportation costs are projected to rise by $67,239, including $46,048 tied to the district’s contract with Sunrise Bus Company. While costs are increasing locally, Mr. Delargy said other districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties are seeing far steeper spikes.

(Credit: Courtesy Mattituck-Cutchogue School District)

“Other school districts have gone up anywhere from 15 to 20 to 30% on just transportation alone,” he said. “We are extremely lucky to have Sunrise Bus Company as our main distributor for transportation.”

The district currently operates 12 bus routes, along with additional service for special education vans. Even with slightly declining enrollment, reducing routes would likely extend ride times, Mr. Delargy said.

“Even though our numbers have gone down a little bit, the mileage that you have is still a significant amount, and we like to keep the routes under a time of 45 minutes,” he said.

Salaries remain the largest share of the budget, totaling $22.3 million for more than 200 employees — an increase of $743,872.

Charles Delargy, the business and operations administrator, briefed the school board and the community during the district’s third budget hearing on April 16. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Health insurance costs are also climbing, rising to $9.4 million from $8.8 million, a $615,336 increase.

Spending on facilities is projected to decrease by $282,144, following a year of capital improvements that included new air conditioning units, LED lighting and shades in classrooms, bathroom updates at Cutchogue West, sealcoating and restriping the parking lot at the high school and Cutchogue West, and adding railings in the high school auditorium.

For the 2026-27 school year, the district plans to continue classroom painting projects, refurbish the high school kitchen and complete sealcoating and restriping at Cutchogue East.

“The LED lighting and shade program, along with the air conditioning, is a significant amount of the drop off there,” said Mr. Delargy. “Much of our work is actually being done in-house.”

The next budget hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mattituck High School auditorium. The budget goes up for vote on Tuesday, May 19, from 3 to 9 p.m. in the high school gym.

The entire budget presentation, along with any past presentations, can be found on the district website.