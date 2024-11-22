Daily Update: Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election

A bi-lingual voting sign directed voters into the firehouse to cast their votes. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 22.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election

Trio of Mattituck standouts ink college letters

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Statewide burn ban in effect through Nov. 30

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Peconic Land Trust program helps veteran give back

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Get crafty and outdoorsy this pre-Thanksgiving weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.