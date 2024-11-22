Daily Update: Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 22.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election
Trio of Mattituck standouts ink college letters
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Statewide burn ban in effect through Nov. 30
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Peconic Land Trust program helps veteran give back
NORTHFORKER
Dream Day: Eating, drinking and more through Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
Get crafty and outdoorsy this pre-Thanksgiving weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.