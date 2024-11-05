North Fork Voters’ Guide: Where to vote on Election Day 2024

Polls close tonight at 9 p.m. (File photo)

For voters who have not yet cast their ballots, there are nine voting locations across the North Fork this year and all will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, according to SuffolkCountyNY.gov. Unlike early voting, when voters were able to cast ballots at any of the county’s 28 polling locations, Election Day polling stations are determined by residential address.

To find the correct polling station in each district, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov and enter the voter’s name, date of birth and ZIP code.

Below is a list of the North Fork’s Election Day polling stations:

MATTITUCK

Mattituck Junior-Senior High School: 15125 Main Road, Mattituck

CUTCHOGUE

Cutchogue East Elementary School: 34900 Main Road, Cutchogue

SOUTHOLD

Southold Town Recreation Center : 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic

: 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic Southold Junior-Senior High School : 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold

: 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold Southold Fire House: 55135 Main Road, Southold

GREENPORT

Greenport High School: 720 Front St., Greenport Greenport Fire House: 236 Third St., Greenport

EAST MARION

East Marion Firemans Hall: 9245 Main Road, East Marion

ORIENT