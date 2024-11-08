Save the Sound releases 2024 water report card

The Long Island Sound along the North Fork scored well this year, however experts say what we can do to keep it that way. (Credit: file photo)

Save the Sound recently released its Long Island Sound report card. The biennial analysis rates the water of Long Island Sound with grades A through F. This time, the waters off the North Fork, known as the East Basin, earned an A.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

“The East Basin has some of the best water quality in all of Long Island Sound. And that would be expected. It’s very close to the Atlantic Ocean. It gets very regular tidal flushing with the Atlantic. Population density in that part of the Sound is relatively low, especially as you consider compared to moving west towards New York City,” said Peter Linderoth, director of water quality at Save the Sound.

The report card, one of two major reports the water quality program issues, deals with the health of the water itself; the other report deals with whether or not local Sound beaches are safe for swimming. “The Long Island Sound report card rates the ecological health of Long Island Sound waters … how well those waters can sustain aquatic life: fish, seaweeds, plants, [all the] wildlife that we want to see in the water,” said Mr. Linderoth.

Despite its good grade, Mr. Linderoth did temper his news about the Sound with some caveats. “Just because the open waters off the shoreline are doing so well, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the bays, harbors, creeks and inlets near them are also doing as well,” he said.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

While not as heavily developed as western locales in terms of impervious surfaces like roads, roofs and parking lots, the North Fork does have a number of other stressors. One of the top concerns is nitrogen-based fertilizers. Switching to organic and slow-release fertilizers can help mitigate their impact. “So be it sod or yards or golf courses, going with organic, slow-release fertilizer is the way to go … It tends to get into the soil a bit better. But part of that is being smart about when it’s being put out, right? So if there’s a heavy rainstorm forecast for a couple days after, that’s not a great time to be putting out fertilizer,” Mr. Linderoth said.

Other ways to minimize fertilizer run-off are switching to native grasses or eliminating lawns altogether. “The grasses that we have in our yards are mostly non-native to the area. They’re water intensive. They need excess nutrients,” said Mr. Linderoth. “So moving away from that kind of status symbol is a social shift that would really benefit Long Island Sound.”

The Sound, he continued, “is warming up, which presents a whole host of issues in terms of water quality and the animals that live in the Sound. Burning fossil fuels releases nitrogen into the air, not just excess carbon.”

Like carbon, this nitrogen also goes into the air, where precipitation picks it up, leading to nitrogen-rich stormwater falling in the Sound. Since storms are becoming more frequent and more severe, more pollution is making its way into this system, creating a feedback loop.

Taking steps to change the way infrastructure is constructed can also make a difference for runoff. Green elements like rain gardens, bioswales and porous pavement that allows water to flow through it all improve water quality.

Besides changing their landscaping practices, individuals can make a difference by becoming involved in local government and demanding changes that benefit water quality.

“Show up to public meetings that are focused on water quality and share opinions,” Mr. Lindroth said. “We want to restore water quality where it’s needed and protect good water quality where we have it as well. There’s a lot of power in people showing up at those meetings.”