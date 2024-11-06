Election 2024: New York polls now closed, area results expected soon

A bi-lingual voting sign directed voters into the firehouse to cast their votes. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

With New York polling stations now closed, and results from other states continuing to trickle in, voters across the country are anxiously awaiting updates on the outcomes of county, state and federal elections on this year’s ballot.

Check back here for up-to-date results on the races we are covering.

Here on the East End, early voting opportunities seem to have paid off. Across the North Fork on Tuesday afternoon at lunchtime, there were no lines at any one of eight polling stations from Riverhead to Greenport visited by The Suffolk Times.

At Mattituck High School, greeter Chris Tuttle and voter John French said there had been only a trickle of voters all morning at the site.

“No lines, all day, from seven this morning,” Mr. French said.

Voter greeter Chris Tuttle (from left) and voter John French of Laurel said that the Mattituck High School polling place had been quiet all morning. (Chris Francescani photo)

Christine Kasminka of Cutchogue and Neal Hooper got in and out of the Cutchogue Elementary school gym/polling place quickly.

Voters Christine Kasminka of Cutchogue and Neal Hooper got in and out fast when they went to vote on Tuesday afternoon at lunchtime. (Chris Francescani photo)

“I’m a newbie to the area. I live in Peconic, and I was surprised that the lines were so short. I guess the early voting and absentee voting helped out shortening the lines.”

Ms. Kasminka said that she’s rarely, if ever, waited on a line to vote.

“I’ve lived here 34 years, and every time I voted here, you walk in and you walk out,” she said. “That’s the beauty of living in the country.”