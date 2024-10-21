Election 2024: Meet the candidates: Congressional District 1 – Nick LaLota

Nick LaLota (Courtesy photo).

New York’s 1st Congressional District encompasses two-thirds of Suffolk County, including the entirety of the East End and the northern portion of Brookhaven Town. The United States Congress is the lawmaking branch of the federal government. As the lower chamber, members of the House of Representatives work alongside U.S. senators and the president to craft and modify laws and establish the national budget. In addition to writing, debating and passing legislation, congressional reps have several exclusive powers, including initiating bills to raise or lower taxes, impeaching federal officials, voting to approve declarations of war and electing the president in the event of an Electoral College tie.

There are currently 435 representatives in the House, each serving a two-year term, and there are no term limits. Members of Congress must be residents of the state they represent, but need not reside within the specific district. All seats are up for election this year and Republicans currently control the House majority by a slim margin.

Republican incumbent Nick LaLota took office in 2022 and is now running for reelection. Citing scheduling conflicts, Mr. LaLota declined the newspaper’s invitation for an in-person or virtual interview and instead provided written responses to emailed questions.

Nick LaLota (R-Amityville)

Mr. LaLota is currently serving his first term in the U.S. House of Representatives for New York’s 1st Congressional District. He was previously appointed and later twice elected to the Amityville Board of Trustees and is a former chief of staff for the Suffolk County Legislature and commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he rose to the rank of lieutenant while serving in the military. Mr. LaLota declined The Suffolk Times’ request for an in-person or virtual interview and instead responded in writing to a series of questions from our editorial staff. He said his main priorities for a second term in Congress are to “secure the border, tackle inflation and always put Long Island first.”

He pointed to his success in securing more than “$150 million in critical funding for our communities” during his first term and pledged to build on that success by “lowering taxes, creating good-paying jobs and addressing the unique needs of Long Island.”

On immigration and border security: Mr. LaLota said he would continue to work to secure the border and “put an end to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which directly impact our communities.” He pointed to his support of the Halt Fentanyl Act and his success in introducing and passing the DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act, which he said will “provide law enforcement with new tools to detect dangerous substances and impose tougher penalties on traffickers.” He said he would support funding for the completion of the border wall and other measures to enhance security and counter drug cartels and human traffickers. Mr. LaLota added that he will support reforms to the immigration process “that align with our labor needs and support American businesses.” He said he supports expanding worker visa programs such as H2B and H2A to ensure “a stable, legal workforce for seasonal industries without undermining American jobs.” As for enforcing laws against undocumented migrants, Mr. LaLota said the focus should be on “removing those who pose a danger or have not followed the legal process.” He added that “mass deportations should be directed toward those who have violated our immigration laws, but we must ensure that any action taken doesn’t harm the economic stability of regions like the North Fork.”

On legislative priorities specific to the East End: Preserving Plum Island from commercial development remains one of Mr. LaLota’s top priorities. He also pointed to his success in securing $40 million in funding to protect the Long Island Sound and pledged to address “the growing threat of the southern pine beetle by advancing comprehensive measures to safeguard the Pine Barrens.” He said he would fight for federal funding to improve the area’s roads, bridges and water quality systems. Mr. LaLota said he would continue to be responsive and accessible to all of his East End constituents and pointed to his record of hosting hundreds of in-person and virtual meetings across Suffolk County throughout his first term. He added that his team would “hold mobile office hours in Rocky Point every week, bringing assistance closer to the East End.”

On climate change and protecting the environment: Mr LaLota called for a “balanced approach” to dealing with the impacts of a changing climate that “safeguards our environment while supporting our local industries.” He pointed to the $3 million in federal funding he secured to repair the bulkhead in Greenport harbor, “which directly protects against rising sea levels and extreme weather events.” He said preserving farmland, wetlands and natural habitats is also vital to protect against flooding and erosion and maintain resiliency. He signaled support for “clean energy solutions” to improve energy efficiency without imposing new burdens on local economies. He highlighted his commitment to fully funding the National Estuary Program, which supports projects to protect both the Peconic Estuary and Long Island Sound. “These initiatives underscore my commitment to preserving our environment for Long Islanders today and for generations to come.”

On bipartisanship and election integrity: Asked about former President Donald Trump’s ongoing claims that he won the 2020 election, Mr. LaLota pointed to his record as commissioner of the County Board of Elections in 2020, when he personally certified the election results. Had he been in Congress at the time, he said, he would have voted to confirm Joe Biden as president, adding that he recently joined “a bipartisan group of colleagues in signing a pledge to certify the results of the 2024 election.” He said it was up to the courts, not Congress, to adjudicate claims of election fraud. Mr. LaLota noted that he was one of only two House Republicans to shake President Biden’s hand after his 2023 State of the Union address and said that in doing so he “demonstrated the respect that his office deserves, even when we strongly disagree on policy.”