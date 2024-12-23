Year in review: Major changes, few answers at San Simeon nursing home in Greenport

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign posted outside San Simeon by the Sound nursing home. (Ana Borruto file photo.)

At the end of 2023, the future of San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation seemed bleak as the operators at the time were struggling to find a partner to financially sustain the facility.

After dealing for several years with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as well as staffing shortages and increasing costs, the then-board president Leueen Miller previously said that San Simeon had only enough money to sustain operations until February 2024.

Since then, there had been no word on the status of the nursing home. However, in the months since the initial interview with Ms. Miller, several people have reached out to The Suffolk Times to share their experiences with the Greenport facility. Many expressed concern for loved ones, citing issues such as inadequate care due to lack of staffing, alleged mistreatment from aides, neglect and poor sanitary conditions.

It was confirmed by The Suffolk Times this fall that San Simeon is under new management and has an entirely new board of directors. The nursing home is now operated by Advanced Health Inc., which is part of the larger entity called TL Management, according to a former San Simeon staff member who worked there for a decade. TL Management owns more than 100 skilled nursing care facilities in the United States.

Ms. Miller said in an email she is “no longer involved” with the organization and that the other board members — Susan Flatley, the Rev. Garret Johnson, Daniel Ross, Richard Vessa and Arthur Williams — have also resigned and been replaced. She also claimed San Simeon will continue to function as a not-for-profit, Ms. Miller wrote, and its mission has not changed.

After receiving an anonymous tip about suspected leadership changes, The Suffolk Times made multiple attempts to reach out to San Simeon and eventually made contact with the facility’s new administrator, Subrina Charles, who confirmed she has filled the position. When a reporter asked to speak with San Simeon’s chief financial officer, a receptionist said she no longer works at the facility.

Additional public records showed that The New York State Department of Health issued 33 citations to San Simeon between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2024 — exceeding the statewide average of 25 citations. In this time period, the health department recorded 49 total complaints regarding San Simeon.

Outside of the nursing home remains a “Help Wanted” sign, and The Suffolk Times continues to receive tips from the public, including an allegation that multiple staff members have left San Simeon since the new management took over.

Many questions still circulate, but we anticipate more reporting to come in 2025.

ORIGINAL REPORTING BY ANA BORRUTO