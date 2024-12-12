Daily Update: Southold Town Board officially bans loitering

Greenport business owners said they found liquor bottles on their property when they arrived for work. The Southold Town Board and Greenport Village Board passed anti-loitering laws in response to a documented spike in emergency calls regarding loitering. (Chris Franciscan file photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, December 12.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board officially bans loitering

Fire Commissioner election results

Calendar of Events

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Shop with a cop’ a hit for Riverhead kids

Fire Commissioner election results: former police chief Hegermiller defeats Culhane in Wading River

Calendar of Events

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A fond farewell

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Ugly sweaters, holiday strolls and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: Marilyn and Miller’s hideaway spins onto the market

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.