Fire Commissioner election results

Mattituck Fire Department, where Edward Hanus was voted into a five-year term as Fire Commissioner. (Credit: file photo)

Several fire districts throughout the North Fork and Riverhead held fire commissioner board elections on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

A majority of the races were unopposed, however, three districts were contested: Wading River, Manorville and Southold. Most of the candidates ran for a five-year term, while others intended for one- or two-year spots.

From proposing budgets to initiating projects to improve fire safety, fire commissioner boards monitor the financial and business practices of each fire district but do not lead the day-to-day operations or respond to emergency situations as a fire chief would.

The boards govern all fire companies and fire departments in a given district by adopting rules and regulations for the members. Below are the winners of each fire district election.

NORTH FORK FIRE DISTRICTS Mattituck Fire District: Edward Hanus (5 years) Cutchogue Fire District: Michael Finnican (5 years) Southold Fire District: William Salmon (5 years), Thomas Grattan Jr. (2 years) East Marion Fire District: Bill Anderson (5 years) Orient Fire District: Grayson Murphy (5 years), Jessica Harris (1 year)