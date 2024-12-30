Safety certification now required for all New York boat operators

As of Jan. 1, anyone operating a motorized vessel in New York state waterways, regardless of age, will be required to complete a boating safety course. This includes sailing vessels with a motor as auxiliary power. The course is an overview of basic skills and boating regulations to help operators navigate safely. Boaters will be expected to present a certificate to law enforcement when requested. Individuals who hold a valid driver’s license can add an anchor to their ID to show that they have the certification.

The requirement is part of Brianna’s Law, named for Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old Long Island girl who died in a boating accident in 2005. The law has been implemented through a phased roll out since it was passed in 2019.

The United States Power Squadron, also known as America’s Boating Club, is among the state approved vendors for the course, which can be taken in person, online or as a hybrid. “Safety is the main objective. Our course expands that quite a bit with more information about finding way on the water, handling a boat,” said Fred Smith, a past commander of the Peconic Bay chapter of Power Squadron, “more to show people how much there is to learn, rather than to be able to teach everything.”

Power Squadrons offer other courses in addition to the basic boating safety. “Part of our civic goal is to do this education. We have courses that follow up on this,” said Mr. Smith. “They get more into how to operate a boat, how to navigate, how to find your way from one position to another. We have courses in marine electronics, engine maintenance, power under sail and weather.”

Proof of certification will be required as part of all routine marine inspections. “It’s basically going to turn into another item you need to have on your boat, so it’ll be checked more frequently than in the past, because now it’s everybody [who is required to have it],” Southold Town bay constable John Kirincic said. “It’ll be part of our checklist.”

Mr. Kirincic hopes the new requirement will help operators stay out of trouble on the water. “Everybody needs this course. Maybe they’ll learn a little something about boating. Maybe that helps this situation where not everybody is just going crazy out there and doesn’t know what to do.”

For a complete list of all New York State approved boating safety courses, visit https://parks.ny.gov/boating/education.aspx