Tuckers hoops squad wins league opener

Junior guard Claire McKenzie led all scorers with 24 points in the Tuckers victory. (Credit: George Faella)

No high school is likely to name just part of a basketball court after a player, but Mattituck might want to make an exception if Riley Corrigan keeps sinking jump shots from the right corner this season. And if she does, the Tuckers might want to call it Corrigan’s Corner.

The senior guard hit shot after shot from that spot on the south side of the gymnasium to help the hosts to a 52-42 Suffolk County League VII season-opening win over Greenport/Southold on Monday night. Corrigan scored 13 of her career-high 17 points in the second half, most from that same corner. “I didn’t really get many chances or shots in the first quarter,” said Corrigan. “I was struggling a little bit on defense. I like this side of the court.”

Which was fine with head coach Steve Van Dood. “She does have a nice, quick jumper,” he said. “When she doesn’t think about it, it goes in. Sometimes the ball was not passed well. She had to pull it up, and still made the shots. She’s good. That’s her spot.”

Corrigan, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, did not score a point in the first period, but she opened the second quarter with a 15-footer from the right corner that started the Tuckers on a 15-6 run.

Greenport (0-2, 0-1) had grabbed an 11-7 firstquarter advantage lead before the Tuckers (2-3, 1-0) found their footing, finishing with an 11-0 spurt by the halftime buzzer. Junior guard Claire McKenzie sank two foul shots with 1:23 remaining in the half to give the hosts an 18-17 lead they never relinquished.

Mattituck’s defense, sparked by seniors Paige Rittberg and Rhianna Lutz and junior McKenna Clark, forced the Porters into 32 turnovers. They gave up just 18.

“It’s just anticipating the pass,” Corrigan said. “Very proud about how the girls came back, and a great team effort,” Van Dood said. “The girls played like a unit. They knew their roles. They just played up the expectations. The press worked well. The bench players that came in did exactly what we needed them to do; stop the ball, make them turn the ball over, create a type of tempo that [Greenport players] are very confused about.”

Despite enduring a cold start to the game, McKenzie continued to shoot. She finished with a gamehigh 24 points, 14 in the opening half. She also sank seven of eight free throws.

“I keep on shooting, because you never know if they’re going to start falling,” she said. “But if it’s still not working out, maybe I’ll take it and drive to the basket, because I feel like it’s definitely easier putting a layup than a three-point shot.”

When the Tuckers needed points, McKenzie seemed to find a way to put the ball in the basket.

“I said, ‘Claire, if you can get to the iron tonight, that’s going to help us out, because they’re going to be fouling you.’ And she did … She’s a smart player. She does a lot of little things. She sets a good example for the other kids around her, like how to rebound, how to box out, how to play active hands defense.”

McKenzie, who plays on the combined lacrosse and soccer teams with many of the Greenport players, enjoyed the victory.

“It feels great, like a rush of excitement just rolls through me,” she said with a laugh.

The Tuckers and Porters arch rivals will play again at Greenport on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 5:45 p.m.

Even though she is a junior, McKenzie has already decided where she will continue her lacrosse career — Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla.

“I want to go somewhere down south, and Rollins is perfect,” she said. “I visited the campus in November, and it was gorgeous. I love the coaches. I love the teammates. When they gave me an offer, I accepted it. It’s just like a dream come true. I mean, I’m playing D-II lacrosse down south. I love it.”

Sophomore guard Madison Smith led Greenport with 20 points and junior guard Francesca Santacroce added 15.

“I was happy to see her get some because that’s going to help her with confidence,” Porters head coach Ev Corwin said of Smith’s effort. “She works hard.”

With regard to the team’s future performances, Corwin said, “We’re going to have a lot of games like this. First-quarter defense was great and then we just got kind of got sloppy. I’ve got three sophomores trying to handle the ball with their heads down. They’re learning.”