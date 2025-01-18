Blotter: Mattituck residents report car break ins

On Jan. 6, around 1:30 a.m., a Mattituck resident called police to report a figure dressed in all black attempting to get into nearby vehicles on Deep Hole Drive. Responding officers canvassed the area for the suspect without success, but were able to access surveillance footage, showing the figure in black walking south on Deep Hole Drive. Possible fingerprints near the door handles on all the vehicles in question. Two hours later, another Deep Hole Drive resident contacted police with a similar complaint about a figure dressed in all black, who said that $2 in quarters was missing from the center console in his car. An investigation is ongoing.

On Jan. 6, around 8 p.m., Southold police arrested Elena Zamedlina, 53, of Rocky Point for alleged driving while intoxicated. After receiving a tip that a black Nissan Rogue was driving along Sound Avenue in the dark with no headlights on, an officer pulled the car over and, according to police, Ms. Zamedlina performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

On Jan. 7, a Mattituck resident reported being the victim of an online scam. After receiving an email from what she thought was her friend, requesting that she buy a $300 gift card for him and email the code on the card to him, which she did. When a second email requested another gift card, the victim contacted her friend, who told her his email had been hacked recently. Police said he paid her the $300 she had spent.

On Jan. 8, a Greenport resident reported to police that his 18-speed silver Raleigh bicycle was stolen from under his porch on Fifth Avenue overnight. Police canvassed the area without locating the bike.

On Jan. 11, Joseph Rhodes, 61, of Greenport West was charged with alleged burglary, after a resident on Atlantic Avenue reported seeing Mr. Rhodes at his home through surveillance cameras.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.