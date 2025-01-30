Calendar of Events: Jan. 30, 2025

Saturday, Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m.: “Let’s Make Some Noise” dance party fundraiser hosted by Southold American Legion Auxiliary, at Southold American Legion Post, Main Road. Proceeds help fund local veterans support programs. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door. (Credit: courtesy)

All ages

Sunday, Feb. 2, noon-4 p.m.: Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Local restaurants and first responders compete; special beer released for the occasion. Tickets: adults, $31; kids under 12, free. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fourth Annual Southold Winterfest, at the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Vendors, demonstrations, food, drink, entertainment, music, crafts for kids. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indoor Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair sponsored by Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Vintage items, art, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Food and baked goods available. Free.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m.: “Let’s Make Some Noise” dance party fundraiser hosted by Southold American Legion Auxiliary, at Southold American Legion Post, Main Road. Proceeds help fund local veterans support programs. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door. Information: post803.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-8 p.m.: Dinner at the Third Street Station hosted by Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St. Come support the department’s Marine Fire Rescue squad and enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, beverages, garlic bread, tiramisu. Takeout available. Tickets: $25, at gfd.li.

Lectures

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.: ‘The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson,’ talk by author Jacqueline Dinan in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. A tale of missing evidence, racism and collective amnesia regarding the 1935 Southold-elected official historian.

Meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10:30-12:30 a.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Music

Friday, Jan. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability are welcome. Listeners welcome. Free.

Theater

Saturday, Feb. 1, 6:30-9 p.m.: Hamlet La Telenovela, an exciting and comedic bilingual adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, sponsored by CAST at Treiber Gathering Hall, Southold. Play starts at 7 p.m. Free. Registration: castnorthfork.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through January: “All That Remains,” exhibit of work by sculptor and graffiti artist Christopher Vivas, at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, 53705 Main Road. Closing artist’s reception: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through March 1: 2025 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show ‘LOOK UP’, sponsored by East End Arts, at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. East End Arts members share their interpretations of the sky. Free. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.