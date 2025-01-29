Cops and alumni face off in Greenport basketball game

The Southold PBA faced off against local high school basketball alumni on Friday night at Greenport High School. (Courtesy photo)

In a scene straight out of a ‘Friday Night Lights,’ episode, the gymnasium at Greenport High School was packed to the rafters last week as hundreds turned out to see members of the Southold Police Benevolent Association take on some of the hottest high school basketball alumni on the North Fork.

Greenport’s mayor was on hand. A team of high school cheerleaders lined up court side. The Southold police chief and what seemed like half the force were sweating it out on the court, and the stands were filled to capacity with families cheering on both sides.

“It’s been a while since we’ve seen Greenport gym packed like that,” said Southold Police Officer Ryan Creighton, one the event’s organizers.

Friday night’s festivities kicked off the first annual Cops and Community Basketball Game. The game is an offshoot of the North Fork Kids Connect summer basketball tournament at Greenport’s Third Street court. The money raised last week will go to fund the summer tournament, whose roots stretch back to the early 1990s.

Greenport High School athletic director Brian Toussaint called Friday night “a whole different ball game.”

“We had a lot of Greenport alumni, a lot of people from the police, people from the communities,” Mr. Toussaint continued. “We saw the students we see each day but coming out with their families. It was nice to see just such a big crowd.”

During the first half, the game was tight through two 12-minute quarters. It was only in the third quarter that the PBA team was able to break away with a 10-point lead, which the GHS alumni cut back down to five, ultimately losing to the cops 96-76.

“We just kept the momentum and kept going,” Mr. Creighton said. “We rotated everybody every three minutes for the most part, and then in the second half, we played a little more competitively. So everybody got into the game, and everybody enjoyed themselves, and they thought it was a good time.”

Mr. Creighton had been slowly building a team in recent weeks, but in the final days before the game, he saw a surge of interest.

“Everybody started reaching out saying, ‘Hey, I would like to play.’ I thought that was pretty good,” Mr. Creighton said.

Demand continued even after the tickets sold out. Organizers — including Candace Hall, Destiny Salter and Mr. Creighton — were flooded with questions about getting last minute tickets at the door.

Tashan Lawrence, a Greenport class of 2017 graduate, said he loved the event.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about community,” Mr. Lawrence said. “It’s about getting the community together, showing support for each other and support for the police who protect us. It’s good to show them a more friendly, fun side.”

The former basketball player had only one complaint.

“I didn’t get an invitation to play,” he said with a laugh. “That’s my biggest problem. Hopefully, next year, I’ll strap up the sneakers and give them a run for their money.”

Mr. Lawrence also said the game, which he hopes will become a tradition, offers a playbook for the young kids in the stands.

“There’s a lot of bad and hate in the world right now, and if you want to be the change, you got to be the change. You’ve got to show the kids how to play, how to act, how to be men. In my case, I coach boys, so I’m just trying to be a good example and give back to my community.”

Lewis Swain works for Mr. Toussaint in the athletic department. He said, “It’s a competitive game, so it’s exciting to see everybody’s getting their money’s worth.

“On one side, you’ve got Ryan Creighton, of course, and all the guys on his side,” he said. “And on the other side, you’ve got guys who really had great success in high school,” he said, including Mattituck High School Class of 2011 graduate Jovan Booker, a former starter for the U.S. National Amputee Soccer Team — as well as The Suffolk Times’ 2022 Sportsperson of the Year.

“Sam Strickland was out there using his size, scoring a few hard baskets. Very impressive,” Mr. Swain said with a smile. “I didn’t know he could still move like that.”

The law enforcement contingent playing in Friday night’s game included Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan, sergeants John Crosser, Steven Witzke, Greg Simmons and son Donavan Brown; officers Ryan Creighton, Dan Fedun, Steve Ficner, Joe Crosser, Pat Anderson and John Locke; dispatchers Bill Fannon and Scott Warde; Shelter Island officer James Reed; prisoner detainee officer Sam Strickland; and civilians Jude Swann, Brody Richert and Marcus Edwards.

Rodney Shelby said the alumni team got together a couple times last week to practice together before the game.

“I love how the community has come together for this,” he said. “And it’s not just Greenport, it’s the whole North Fork.”

For his part, Mr. Booker said he jumped at the chance to play when organizer Ms. Hall reached out.

“Greenport is like a second home for me. Growing up, some of my best friends came through Greenport, and I have fond memories of playing tournaments here, playing for Mattituck. And Candace is a great friend of mine, so when she asked me to show up, I just show up,” Mr. Booker said. “But it’s an amazing opportunity. Growing up here as a kid, my fondest memories are being able to come to [events like] these as a young kid, and just beginning to love sports.”

“It’s as blessing to be here and do this for the community. It took a village to raise me, so I’m just grateful to be able to give back in any way I can,” he said.

For referee Andrew Puerta, “this is a particularly special game.”

“Growing up, me and Ryan Creighton were best friends in high school. So just to come back to this gym … we had great times back in the day,” Mr. Puerta said. “This gym has a lot of history. Ryan was one of the best players in New York state, so to see him put something together for the community with the police — bridging the gap — that’s amazing.”