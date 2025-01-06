Daily Update: Area officials react to rash of drone sightings, press for federal support
Here are the headlines for Monday, January 6.
FREE FOR ALL
Area officials react to rash of drone sightings, press for federal support
SUFFOLK TIMES
Gov. Hochul vetoes horseshoe crab protection bill
2024 Business Person of the Year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Teachers of Tomorrow pilot program proves an A+
2024 Businessperson of the Year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Lions Club seek Citizen of the Year nominees
NORTHFORKER
Little Nook Bookstore opens in the Shoppes at East Wind
SOUTHFORKER
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.