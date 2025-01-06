2024 Business Person of the Year: Greg Ammirati

Greg Ammirati, center, celebrated 10 years in Mattituck in July with his sons, Anthony and Glen, his wife Tonia, and manger Chewy — who has worked at the deli since day one (Ana Borruto Photo).

The Mattituck community has shown Greg Ammirati nothing but love for the past decade, and he only wants to give that love right back — and not just in the form of a tasty sandwich.

Valuing community has remained at the core of the popular Italian-style sandwich shop Ammirati’s since it opened its doors in the heart of Love Lane 10 years ago. The hamlet is where Mr. Ammirati grew up and got his start in the food service industry, working at his family’s former restaurant, Ammirati’s Cupboard, also on Love Lane.

Mr. Ammirati served his very first customers July 28, 2014, alongside his brother and former co-owner, Steve — both eager to get started. At the time, he and his wife, Tonia, were just as ecstatic to return to Mattituck, the place they both called home.

As the sole owner today, Mr. Ammirati continues to put in work behind the counter almost daily — slicing, stacking, seasoning and serving a steady flow of customers from the North Fork and beyond.

Anyone who visits Ammirati’s has experienced the comfortable, family-like atmosphere inside the Love Lane institution. The owner knows practically everyone who visits and maintains a comfortable, homey feel in the shop. He’s also kept many of the same crew members and makes it a point to hire young kids from the community.

“He always takes time to have a conversation. He’s always got people to hang out at the end of the counter and just chat while he works,” said Michael Oliver, co-founder of the local nonprofit Ryan’s Team. “He knows everybody’s name; he knows my daughter when she comes in and he knows my wife.”

Mr. Oliver said his late son, Ryan, was a big fan of Ammirati’s Chicken Paradise sandwich. When Ryan passed away in 2021, his father said, Mr. Ammirati offered to help in any way he could. He provided food for the Oliver family during that difficult time, and when they launched the Ryan’s Team foundation, he wanted to get involved.

Ryan’s Team raises awareness of the stigma of mental health issues and strives to help local families in need. One initiative they partnered with Mr. Ammirati on was the first-ever Mattituck High School senior breakfast in 2023. He continues to offer his food services, market space and support whenever Ryan’s Team needs it, including for lacrosse team dinners, scholarship fundraisers, bringing attention to its other causes like “P.S. I Love You Day,” and displaying “988” crisis hotline signs.

“Greg took it upon himself to order T-shirts that were purple for ‘P.S. I Love You Day,’ and he donated the funds that were raised to Ryan’s Team, which keeps a separate account for the ‘P.S. I Love You’ event,” Mr. Oliver said. “He did that on his own and sold a ton — he actually had to do a reorder. He is always willing to help and donate.”

As a 1996 Mattituck High School graduate, Mr. Ammirati’s support for his alma mater has evolved from providing food for school events to organizing drive-by barbecues for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also sponsors the Ammirati’s of Love Lane scholarship for graduating seniors.

Mr. Ammirati, like so many, lost a family member in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks: his uncle, Glen Wall. While chatting with a college-aged employee in 2023, it struck him that 9/11 is something younger members of his community only hear or read about.

This realization inspired him to help Mattituck’s youth better understand what the nation and the world endured on that day — and in the grueling aftermath — and shed light on the hundreds of first responders who continue to die from various 9/11-related illnesses. With the help of several North Fork organizations, he raised over $6,000 to send Mattituck High School students on an educational field trip to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan this year.

“I think it’s his direct connection to the students because of his personality and the nature of his business, and that he cares. I watch the way he treats the kids that work for them; they’re not just employees,” said Shawn Petretti, district superintendent. “He tries to help him them, guide them in any way that he can, whether it’s life advice or academic advice — he had a vested interest in the students.”

Even when the business itself faced challenges due to COVID-19, the community’s support never wavered. At the peak of the pandemic, when restaurants and small businesses across Long Island were struggling to survive, the neighborhood came together to help keep Ammirati’s afloat. This alone shows how beloved Mr. Ammirati’s business is in the Mattituck community.

“Greg is a very humble guy. He does not like recognition, he doesn’t need his name out there,” Mr. Oliver said. “He just likes to work behind the scenes, and I think that’s a good indication of the type of person he is. I think he deserves this recognition, so people see that other side they may not see: his generosity [and] his philanthropy.”

For his dedication to Mattituck, its youth and the charity he extends beyond the deli counter, Greg Ammirati has been named The Suffolk Times 2024 Businessperson of the Year.

Previous Winners

2023: The Goldsmith family

2022: Fred Schultz

2021: Paul Romanelli

2020: Southold Pharmacy

2019: Marc LaMaina

2018: Chris Manfredi

2017: George Giannaris

2016: Lucy Senesac

2015: Wendy Zuhoski

2014: Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

2013: Charlie Manwaring

2012: Jill Schroeder

2011: Shelley Scoggin

2010: Peconic Landing

2009: Rocky DiVello

2008: John Romanelli

2007: North Fork Press/Academy Printing

2006: Soundview Restaurant and Inn

2005: Joe Frohnhiefer

2004: Dan Damianos

2003: The Arcade

2002: Kate McDowell

2001: Mattituck Chamber of Commerce

2000: The Harbes Family

1999: Sue Rempe

1998: Bob Scott

1997: Jackie Copas

1996: Richard Mullen

1995: The Claudios

1994: Jeff Strong

1993: The Hargraves

1992: The Rowsoms

1991: Mark Middleton

1990: John Wickham

1989: Ray Terry

1988: Dave LeFreniere

1987: Linda Livni