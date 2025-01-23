Daily Update: Greenport school board announces new superintendent

Elizabeth Doyle was hired as Greenport Union Free School District superintendent of schools effective March 5. (Nicole Wagner photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 23.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport school board announces new superintendent

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue duck farm hit with bird flu

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Historical Society announces new leadership

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Polar plunge, wine and chocolate pairings and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Home in the Hamptons: 5 questions for Michael Tagliavia

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.