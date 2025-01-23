Daily Update: Greenport school board announces new superintendent
Here are the headlines for Thursday, January 23.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport school board announces new superintendent
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Aquebogue duck farm hit with bird flu
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Historical Society announces new leadership
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Polar plunge, wine and chocolate pairings and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Home in the Hamptons: 5 questions for Michael Tagliavia
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.