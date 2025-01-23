Calendar of Events: Jan. 23, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve. 2.5 miles long. Discusses Sound-side seabirds, raptors in the fields and woods and songbirds in the thickets. Dress warmly, bring binoculars. Free. Registration: 631-315-5475. (Credit: file photo)

All ages

Sunday, Feb. 2, noon-4 p.m.: Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Local restaurants and first responders compete; special beer released for the occasion. Tickets: adults, $31; kids under 12, free. Reservations: eventbrite.com.

Fundraisers

Friday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m.: Cops and Community Basketball Game, a fundraiser for NOFO Kid Connect Inc., at Greenport High School. Two teams match up for one epic night. Tickets: $12, adults; $6, kids 12 and under. Must reserve tickets in advance: givebetter.com.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 8:30 a.m.: CAST hosts its third annual North Fork Polar Bear Plunge at Veterans Beach in Mattituck. Supports CAST and the Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program’s Back to the Bays Initiative. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.; plunge at 10 a.m. Registration: bit.ly/Plunge2025.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m.: “Let’s Make Some Noise” dance party fundraiser hosted by Southold American Legion Auxiliary, at Southold American Legion Post, Main Road. Proceeds help fund local veterans support programs. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door. Information: post803.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 4-8 p.m.: Dinner at the Third Street Station hosted by Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St. Come support the department’s Marine Fire Rescue squad and enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, beverages, garlic bread, tiramisu. Takeout available. Tickets: $25, at gfd.li.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts Integrative Approaches to Breast Cancer Care, a seminar tailored to patients, survivors and thrivers, at Hotel Indigo, 1830 West Main St., Riverhead. Free. Reservations required: [email protected].

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.: ‘The Unsettling Legacy of Wayland Jefferson’, talk by author Jacqueline Dinan in the Community Room of Cutchogue New Suffolk Library. A tale of missing evidence, racism and collective amnesia regarding the 1935 Southold-elected official historian.

Meetings

Saturday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m.: New Year, New Career, talk with employment counselor Frank Pomata at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Explore career options, polish your resume, address employment barriers and prepare for interviews. Free. Registration: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 10:30-12:30 a.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5:30-8 p.m.: Networking event hosted by the Rotary Club of Southold at Sannino Vineyard and Winery, 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Build connections, develop skills and see what Rotary is all about. Reserve by Jan. 24: [email protected].

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 25, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by MaryLaura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve. 2.5 miles long. Discusses Sound-side seabirds, raptors in the fields and woods and songbirds in the thickets. Dress warmly, bring binoculars. Free. Registration: 631-315-5475.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Dec. 6-Jan. 26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through January: “All That Remains,” exhibit of work by sculptor and graffiti artist Christopher Vivas, at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room, 53705 Main Road. Closing artist’s reception: Sunday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through Early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.