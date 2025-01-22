Greenport school board announces new superintendent

Elizabeth Doyle was hired as Greenport Union Free School District superintendent of schools effective March 5. (Nicole Wagner photo)

The Greenport Union Free School District Board of Education introduced Elizabeth Doyle as the district’s new superintendent Tuesday evening.

Ms. Doyle will replace interim superintendent Ryan Case who took over the position in July after former superintendent Marlon Small left the district to serve as superintendent of Elmont Union Free School District. Ms. Doyle will start in her new role effective March 5.

Ms. Doyle has 21-years experience working as an educator and administrator, most recently serving as assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and accountability at the South Country School District in Bellport, where her responsibilities included curriculum development, overseeing funding allocations and driving initiatives to enhance student achievement.

Ms. Doyle began her career as a teacher and instructional supervisor in Springfield Gardens, Queens with the New York City Department of Education in 2003. She previously served as principal at John M. Marshall Elementary School in East Hampton from 2013 through 2020.

Prior to her career in education, Ms. Doyle worked as a finance executive with Citigroup Private Bank and Chase Bank from 1996 through 2003.

This is a developing story and will be updated.