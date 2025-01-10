Daily Update

Daily Update: Greenporter parking lot debate pits housing vs. parking

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 10.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenporter parking lot debate pits housing vs. parking

Felakos brothers team up for wins on the wrestling mat

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls high school wrestling takes root in Riverhead

SWR wrestling team wins on the mats despite youth

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER 

The World of Peter Waldner: Jimmy Carter, October 1, 1924 – December 29, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Party Animal North Fork opens at Feather Hill in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

East End Dream Homes Get Dreamier: Town & Country and William Raveis join forces

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

