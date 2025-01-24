Daily Update: Key education takeaways from proposed 2026 state budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the 2026 executive budget yesterday, highlighting upcoming aid and policies for the 2026 school year. (Credit: file photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, January 24.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Key education takeaways from proposed 2026 state budget

Southold Historical Museum names new executive director

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school officials address immigration enforcement concerns

Polish Hall gets its groove back with new ‘Ziggy’s Place’ lounge

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Two vie for Shelter Island Planning Board chair, Jan. 23, 2025

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Polar plunge, wine and chocolate pairings and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Home in the Hamptons: 5 questions for Michael Tagliavia

