GUNK brings the funk and sells out Jamesport Meeting House

GUNK plays to a sold out crowd at Jamesport Meeting House last Saturday. (Credit: Daniel Franc)

Main Road in Jamesport was rocking Saturday night when the all-music-teacher band GUNK and some ‘special guests’ played funk classics like ‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder and tunes by contemporary artists like Katy Perry to a sold-out crowd at the Jamesport Meeting House.

(Credit: Angela Colangelo and Daniel Franc)

The all-woman funk band, made up of local middle and elementary school music teachers, has been playing regionally since August 2023, when they played their first gig — an open mic night at the Riverhead Moose Lodge.

They later played Eastern Front Brewing Company in Mattituck, bringing their eclectic mix of dance-friendly, funk-driven covers after the brewery owner saw them perform.

Last Labor Day, GUNK beat three other bands to win a battle of the bands held in Greenport. As winners of that battle, which caps Greenport’s ‘Dances in the Park’ summer concert series in Mitchell Park, they will headline one of the concerts this year.

“We’re so excited that GUNK will join the 2025 ‘Dances in the Park’ lineup,” said ‘Dances in the Park’ committee volunteer Mary Vines.