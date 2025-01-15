Suffolk County Water Authority seeks customer input for social media campaign

(Credit: J. Brooke Buzcek)

In response to ongoing local concerns about safe drinking water, Suffolk County Water Authority is launching a social media campaign to answer your big questions. The authority is seeking the public’s input on the drinking water topics that consumers have always been curious about.

“We have a range of experts related to drinking water, and we want to share our expertise with our customers. Social media is another avenue for us to reach our customers and address the topics they’re concerned with. Being able to provide them information that gives them comfort with their drinking water and builds that level of trust between them and us as their water provider,“ said Dan Dubois, Director of Communications and External Affairs for SCWA.

Whether about water safety, rates or the future of our water supply, the SCWA will aggregate the questions and then post them to their social media accounts.

“We’re really looking for the most interesting questions from our customers. [We want to] see what are those recurring questions, see where the concerns may be or where the curiosity is,” said Mr. Dubois. “It helps fill in the gaps where can we do a better job of communicating with our customers and providing them the information that they’re looking for.”

The SCWA also runs a regular podcast called “What about Water?” and hosts a series of small-group, in-person sessions called “WaterTalks” six times a year. These talks usually feature a member of the staff detailing their work within the department. “We give a presentation about what we do, the process that we go through to provide high quality drinking water, and our infrastructure projects that are going on in their community,” said Mr. Dubois.

Residents can submit their questions through the SCWA’s online form or email them to [email protected]. These sources are for general questions about drinking water and not account specific questions. For assistance with a customer account, please contact the SCWA customer care center at 631-698-9500.