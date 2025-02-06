Calendar of Events: Feb. 6, 2025

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fourth Annual Southold Winterfest, at the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Vendors, demonstrations, food, drink, entertainment, music, crafts for kids. Free. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fourth Annual Southold Winterfest, at the Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane complex, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Vendors, demonstrations, food, drink, entertainment, music, crafts for kids. Free. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Indoor Antiques, Fine Art and Crafts Fair sponsored by Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild, at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Vintage items, art, photography, pottery, jewelry and more. Food and baked goods available. Free.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Warm Hearts, Warm Feet sock drive for Maureen’s Haven, sponsored by Unitarian Universalists of Southold at Southold Winterfest table at the corner of Youngs Avenue and Main Road. Bring new or gently used socks. Information: 631-765-3494.

Sunday, Feb. 9, 8 a.m.-noon: Greenport Boy Scout Troop 51 hosts Annual Fundraiser Breakfast, at Greenport Firehouse, 236 Third Street. Tickets: adults, $15; children under 12, $5; free for Scouts of any age and from any troop/pack who come in uniform. Information: 631-477-0768.

Lectures

Friday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.: Harlem Renaissance lecture, “When Harlem Was in Vogue,” by David Mills at Peconic Landing Auditorium. The beginning of a nationally recognized African-American artistic expression in the U.S. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 3-4:30 p.m.: “From These Roots” memoir presentation by author Tamara Lanier, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. A historical record of Lanier’s lineage, and a call to justice demanding to reclaim, honor and lay to rest mishandled lives and memories. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.: ‘The Fish Guy: Whaling Watching’ with Chris Paparo, at Peconic Landing Auditorium. Through his many pictures and videos, “go” whale watching and learn about the many species of whales and dolphins in Long Island waters. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 1-3 p.m.: ‘Magic Carpet’ Tour of Southold’s Offshore Lighthouses, lecture and discussion with Ted Webb at the Anne Currie-Bell House, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Sponsored by Southold Historical Museum and hosted by the Docents of Horton Point Lighthouse. Q&A and potluck desserts follow. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Meetings

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Swap Meet by Antique Automobile Club of America, Peconic Bay Region at Southold Town Recreation Center, Peconic. Car parts and automobilia. Admission: $5. Information: aaca.org.

Music

Sunday, Feb. 9, 1-2:30 p.m.: No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band winter concert, “On the Lighter Side,” in the Charles A. Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School. Free. Information: ndwfmnb.com.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.: Shelter Island Friends of Music present 20-year Metropolitan Opera veteran Hao Jiang Tian and six iSING! Festival vocalists in concert at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Ferry Road. Free. Information: shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

Sunday, Feb. 16, 4:30 p.m.: Concert featuring guitarist Daniel Conant and guest violinist Ema Tufekcic at Peconic Landing Auditorium. Music by Chopin, Manjón and Albéniz. Free. Information: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Friday, Feb. 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday Morning Birding led by Dick Cartwright at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Focus on sea ducks and alcids. Registration: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 10-11 a.m.: Great Backyard Bird Hunt with Peggy Lauber at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 County Road 48, Greenport. Learn to identify common winter birds, enjoy crisp winter air and contribute to a global citizen science project. Registration: cutchogue.librarycalendar.com.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through February: A group show by Good Ground Artists, a group of artisans who produce art of all styles, at Mattituck-Laurel Library’s Art Gallery.

Through March 1: 2025 Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show ‘LOOK UP’, sponsored by East End Arts, at the Andy Tarshis Fine Art Gallery, 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Gallery, 11 West Main St., Riverhead. East End Arts members share their interpretations of the sky. Free. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through early March: Rock, Paper, Scissors, an exhibit featuring artworks by Kaitlin Beebe, Louise Eastman and Peter Treiber Jr. at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

Through mid March: “GREAT AMERICANS: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)” exhibit by artist and filmmaker Ajamu Kojo, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features portraits meticulously crafted using the Mischtechnik style. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



