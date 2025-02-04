Daily Update

Daily Update: Bird flu concerns elevated after detection at LI duck farm

By The Suffolk Times

Separation between wild birds and home coops is a vital to keeping a home flock bird flu free. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, February 4.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Bird flu concerns elevated after detection at LI duck farm

2025 Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. North Fork Chili Cook-Off

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

LI Unitarian Universalist Fund gives $108k in grants to support East End nonprofits

Hospital workers picket outside PBMC for fair contracts

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island girls basketball team going all out: Enthusiastic crowd supports all the way

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate Black History Month with these North Fork events

SOUTHFORKER

Hamptons sports bars for a Super Bowl blast

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

