Peconic Landing celebrates top recognition for wellness programming

Lifestyle Coordinator Chrissy Viola, from left, Peconic Landing COO Greg Garrett, Karen Van Westering, Michael DeVito and Jan Harting-McChesney of the Successful Living Committee are in continuous conversations with other Peconic Landing members on how to expand its wellness programming. (Credit: Courtesy)

Peconic Landing in Greenport has been recognized as the leading senior living community for wellness in North America.

The International Council on Active Aging presented the 2024 ICAA NuStep Pinnacle Award to Peconic Landing in November for its commitment to fostering an inclusive, vibrant community for older adults through innovative, member-led wellness initiatives. The award also recognizes Peconic Landing’s excellence in providing holistic wellness opportunities and team wellness for its employees.

Out of the top 25 senior living communities across the country that were honored, Peconic Landing secured first place for wellness in all of North America. Peconic Landing leadership, state and local officials, chairs of the successful living committee and community members gathered Feb. 21 to celebrate this achievement.

(Credit: Ana Borruto)

“This honor belongs to every single team member and member of our community — it is a testament to the collective effort, creativity and dedication of everyone at Peconic Landing,” said Robert Syron, president and CEO. “Together, we’ve built something extraordinary — a community where wellness is not just a goal or a trend but a way of life.”



Mr. Syron and Peconic Landing COO Greg Garrett emphatically credited the nine members of the successful living committee — spearheaded by co-chairs and Peconic Landing members Jan Harting-McChesney and Michael DeVito — for their efforts in creating programs that cover the community’s “four pillars of wellness: healthy eating, connect, move naturally and positive outlook.”

Mr. Garrett, who also serves as executive liaison to the successful living committee, said the four pillars approach is inspired by the philosophy of the several “blue zone” areas of the world, which are known for sustaining long, healthy lifespans.

From the moment a new member joins the Peconic Landing community, lifestyle coordinator Chrissy Viola, a certified holistic health coach, initiates a survey to assess a member’s needs and tracks their wellness journey through personalized assessments and annual progress updates.

Volunteers involved in the successful living committee, who are also active community members, cultivate wellness programming to reflect other members’ needs and passions. For example, a few years ago, a small group of members expressed an interest in forming a ukulele club. Today, they perform all over the North Fork, Mr. Syron said, and even won first place in the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival’s “North Fork’s Got Talent” show in 2022.

“My immediate thought when they did the ukulele club was brain health — learning a new instrument as you age is one of the most important things you can do to keep your brain engaged,” Ms. Harting-McChesney said. “[With] successful living, one of the things that we do is we consider all the ideas that people come to us with and we immediately think of our four pillars: Where does this really fit in and how can we help this thing get off the ground?”

Other clubs that reflect the four pillars of wellness include art club, recreation garden club, stitchers and quilters, Spanish conversation club, a place apart (for reflection and meditation) and book discussion group.

“I’ve learned fly fishing, sailing, kayaking, clamming — I had the luxury in my twilight years to have new experiences,” Mr. DeVito said. “This place creates all the causes and conditions for us to grow, and that’s important to get to know ourselves.”

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni, far left, and Senator Anthony Palumbo, far right, presented Peconic Landing president Robert Syron and COO Greg Garrett with official proclamations for the achievement. (Credit: courtesy)

Wellness is part of the Peconic Landing culture for those who work for the community as well, Mr. Syron said. From yoga and meditation classes to tennis Tuesdays and other rotating fitness experiences throughout the year, team members are encouraged to take part in its “working wonders” program in order to maintain a strong work-life balance.

The successful living committee is all about community outreach to the rest of the North Fork region as well. The programming is completely resident-driven and Ms. Harting-McChesney said she has even invited friends who don’t live at Peconic Landing to participate. She added that conversations are ongoing with members on how to expand any and all types of programs.

Mr. DeVito noted that many members volunteer outside of Peconic Landing as well. This ranges from showing students how to plant bulbs in a garden at Greenport schools to volunteering at the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, where they teach children how to read.

“We go out, and even though we may be octogenarians or nonagenarians, we still are alive and kicking,” Mr. DeVito said.

As Mr. Syron put it: “The train will never reach the station” at Peconic Landing. There are always more ways to improve on its wellness programs and provide more opportunities for its members, and beyond, in the future.



“I would like to have more folks come to the property. We would like to see Peconic Landing become a place where people go to work out, people go for yoga or tai chi or whatever we’re doing here because [Southold Town is] the oldest town in New York State demographically,” Mr. Syron said. “We’re not pushing anybody into any type of situation they don’t want to be in, but we want to open people’s eyes so they’ll engage and we want to do [that] in the greater community.”