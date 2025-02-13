Transfers

Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 13, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Nov. 29, 2024.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • Baiting Hollow Development Group LLC to James & Denise Mcgarry, James & Denise Mcgarry (600-40-2-18.015) (R) $2,500,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • Alessio Pipe & Construction Co Inc to Fresh Pond Farm Realty LLC, Fresh Pond Avenue (600-97-2-35) (V) $1,260,000
  • Marcin & Suzanne Kacperski to Alistair & Daniele Murdoch, 122 Jakes Lane (600-99-2-4.032) (R) $755,000
  • Ram Kim to Nicholas & Candace Guma, 98 Karlin Drive (600-79-4-11) (R) $700,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • James Kelley & Judith Segal to Willie Bordelon & Megan Pagliuca, 101 Sterling Avenue (1001-3-4-31.003) (R) $2,505,000
  • Connie Trazzera to Cynthia & Geri Armine-Klein, 131 6th Street Unit 7 (1001-7-1-16.003) (R) $1,650,000
  • David & Diane Valcic to Geraldine & Kenneth O’Sullivan, 61475 County Road 48 Unit B102 (1000-45.01-1-8) (R) $620,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • K & J Farm Adventure LLC to Brielle Rockett, Main Road (600-68-1-12.002) (V) $1,750,000
  • Robert & Lillian Skinner to Xincas River LLC, 14 Eileen Circle  (R) $780,000

LAUREL (11948)

  • Rick & Melissa Nappi to Daniel & Jo Murray, 5218 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-2-22) (R) $2,250,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • William & Joan King to Melissa & Roy Salame, 770 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-14) (R) $4,100,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Marisis Nelson to Susan Delmonico, 1250 North Sea Drive (1000-15-3-37) (R) $1,075,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Ty River LLC to 19 Tyler Drive LLC, 19 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.076) (R) $750,000
  • Edward Grabowski to Ana Tomas & Celestino Pascual, 1472 Roanoke Avenue (600-83-1-7) (R) $750,000
  • Scott DeSimone (Referee) & Drew & Denise Gotimer (Defendants) to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 24 Buckskin Lane (600-64-2-7.034) (R) $414,143

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

  • Estate of Betty Jones & Estate of Benjamin Jones to William Cummings & Bernt Svendby, 3 Bevan Place (700-5-2-5) (R) $2,475,000
  • Erika Kipreos to Peter Glennon & Nadeem Haque, 16 Great Circle Drive (700-1-1-60) (R) $1,579,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Joseph & Maryellen LoGiudice to Michael & Jennifer Koke, 10995 North Bayview Road (1000-79-5-20.014) (R) $7,250,000
  • 108 Harbor Watch LLC to Emma Jacobs & Patrick Woerner, 70 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.007) (R) $3,000,000
  • JMMG2 LLC to Joshua & Alisande Molgano, 2300 Pine Neck Road (1000-70-9-7) (R) $915,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Varo Enterprises LLC to Marina Yarullina, 40 Dogwood Lane (600-51-1-20) (R) $656,000
  • Dalton Studios LLC to Craig & Robert Buchanan, 120 21st Street (600-53-2-35) (R) $580,000
  • Ana Escobar & Selvyn Guzman to Kaitlyn Perrone & Christopher Anderson, 15 Oliver Street (600-49-1-10) (R) $580,000
  • Estate of Stephen Tetro to Steve O LLC, 89 15th Street (600-34-1-29) (R) $500,000
  • Estate of Stephen Tetro to Drews Farm LLC, 97 15th Street (600-34-1-27) (R) $150,000
  • Tetro Realty Corp to Johnfur LLC, 85 15th Street (600-34-1-30) (R) $115,000
  • Tetro Realty Corp to Dale F LLC, 95 15th Street (600-34-1-28) (V) $75,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

