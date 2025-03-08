Blotter: Mattituck woman reports phone scam

On Feb. 24, a Mattituck senior reported being the victim of a phone scam. The woman reported being contacted by someone claiming to be from Chase Bank, saying her accounts had been compromised. The victim helped the person on the phone access her accounts. Three days later, she was contacted by Capital One fraud department, stating that her accounts were down after $2,050.57 was removed from the account via Paypal, and 11 additional transactions for a total of $158.99 were processed before the lockdown. Southold detectives were notified.

On Feb. 25, police pulled over a black Range Rover after observing a broken windshield and an expired inspection sticker. Authorities said that driver Arisleidy Hernandez-Tejana, 39, of Cutchogue was found to have no registration or insurance paperwork for the vehicle, and was allegedly driving with a suspended license. The license plates were taken from the vehicle, which was towed away, according to police.

On Feb. 27, a resident at a North Street apartment complex in Greenport contacted police for assistance in removing several people from her apartment, according to police. Responding officers removed three people who “appeared intoxicated and were highly uncooperative, initially refusing to leave.” The individuals were ejected from the apartment, and the resident was advised to lock her door and “stop allowing individuals into her apartment.”

On Feb. 27, a local merchant reported being alerted by M&T Bank’s fraud department about fraudulent activity involving forged checks. The merchant is currently at no monetary loss, police said.

On Feb. 28, a Mattituck mother reported to police that her daughter, 11, had been approached around 8:20 a.m., while waiting for a school bus, by an unknown female who gave her a stuffed animal. The mother told police the woman departed in an unknown gray vehicle, possibly an SUV. Police said the vehicle was not captured by any nearby security cameras. The stuffed animal was photographed and discarded.

On Feb. 28, a Southold officer initiated a traffic stop on Route 48 after observing an expired yellow inspection sticker. According to police, Andy Aybar, 44, of Centereach, could not produce proof of insurance and the car’s registration and inspection had expired. The car’s license plates were removed and it was towed to police custody.

On Feb. 28, police responded to Cedar Beach on a report of a group at a campfire and advised the beachgoers that campfires were a violation of town code. The group extinguished the fire and dispersed.

On March 2, a 66-year-old woman reported being parked at Mattituck Plaza when a vehicle parked next to her. The complainant said she felt scared, because it took a while for the man in the car to exit his vehicle, and that when he did he looked a like a “tough guy” in a black leather jacket. The man entered Starbucks, came out and drove away before police arrived, according to the report.

On March 3, a Southold man reported hearing what he thought was someone in his Main Road apartment when he arrived home. The 26-yearold reported that his Apple watch and an unknown amount of Vyvanse, a stimulant, were missing. Police are investigating.

In the early morning hours of March 5, police chased Johnny Lopez Mijangos, 24, of Southold, after he refused to pull over. Once he eventually stopped, police observed multiple open containers of alcohol and found that Mr. Mijangos did not have a valid driver’s license due to previous alcohol-related offenses. Multiple bags of cocaine were also found in the vehicle. Mr. Mijangos was arrested and taken to Southold police headquarters for processing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.