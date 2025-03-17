Greenport Village trustee vote Tuesday, March 18

(Times Review file photo)

The Greenport Village trustee election is Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Polls open to Greenport Village residents at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. at the 3rd Street Fire Station.

Residents are to vote for two names on the ballot. The two candidates elected will serve four-year terms.

Village planning board chair Patricia Hammes announced a write-in candidacy for village trustee on Saturday and met with residents at Aldo’s early Sunday afternoon to talk about village issues. Ms. Hammes has served on the planning board for five years and the village code committee for two years.

Sample ballot provided by Greenport village clerk Candace Hall.

More on the election and candidates:



