Guest Spot: Margaret Rose de Cruz

“Why I’m running for Village Trustee”

I would like to introduce myself: Margaret Rose de Cruz, an 11-year resident of Greenport, running for Village Trustee on March 18.

Greenport is a strong community, advantaged by the tradition of nonpartisan local politics allowing for the authentic and productive ability to solve problems through open dialogue. Our residents are uniquely connected to our environment and value the health and regeneration of our water, air and soil. We know our food comes from local farms and local waters.

I moved here in 2014, attracted to its landscape, its beaches and its small, close-knit community, with hopes of having an impact. Since then, I’ve volunteered with many organizations, including the North Fork Audubon Society, the town Anti-Bias Task Force, the Southold Unitarian Universalists, DrawDown East End and the Guide Dog Foundation. I am currently a board member of the North Fork Environmental Council, and in this role have brought Repair Cafés to Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport.

My livelihood for over four decades has been in the natural healing arts. Seeing people experiencing disease and emotional distress — in part due to the pressures of modern life, unhealthy food, isolation and lack of support — led me to become a licensed chiropractor, massage therapist and mental health counselor. Feeling a need to get to the roots of the problems and have a larger impact, I trained with two international organizations that use wholesome approaches to inspire change in individuals and communities. The Pachamama Alliance advocates for socially just, environmentally sustainable and thriving communities. The Transition Towns Movement focuses on helping towns be resilient by strengthening local functions through the “hands, heads and hearts” of the residents. I continue to do my healing work locally and at Peconic Landing as an independent contractor massage therapist. If there is uncertainty in the things we’ve counted on in the past — including our weather and institutions — I hope to use my experience and leadership to help keep Greenport as healthy and lovely as it is now and for future generations.

As a Trustee candidate, I’ve chosen All Hands CommUnity as my party name. I would like to work with all our community members to connect with each other and the Village Board, through greater outreach efforts and events. More housing that is affordable for our workers and young people, which can create a vibrant and intergenerational mix of neighbors, is something I will encourage by advocating for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Another aspect of supporting our youth is through training in hands-on skills such as carpentry and marine trades, which I would continue to develop with the Repair Café movement. My dream is also to establish, with other Suffolk County towns, a local Salvage Center for materials “dismantled, not destroyed,” so valuable housewares and construction materials will be reused and not sent to the dump. I will bring my experience working on local environmental concerns to strengthen our emergency preparedness and resiliency plans, which rely deeply on strong community bonds. Last but not least, keeping birds singing, fish swimming and people eating, dancing and laughing together is important for our village. Let’s be a model of thoughtful and compassionate growth, in harmony with the nature we depend on for our health and spirits.

These are some of my passions. If you think they are important or have your own visions for our village, please get involved and please vote. In the words of Henry David Thoreau: “If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost, that is where they should be. Now put foundations under them.”

The election is Tuesday, March 18.

Ms. de Cruz is a candidate for one of two available seats on the Greenport Village Board of Trustees.