Mattituck, Greenport boys hoops squads prep for big weekend playoff games

Both North Fork squads captured county crowns in their respective divisions and will be rooting for each other this weekend — with an eye on setting up another scrimmage. (Bill Landon/George Faella file photos.)

The final buzzer sounded, and the two teams gathered at center court for the traditional handshake line at Mattituck High School last Thursday.

But this time, instead of saying, “Good game,” the opposing players wished each other “Good luck.”

Good luck?

It was for good reason.

Greenport and Mattituck had just completed their fifth matchup of the year, this time in a scrimmage as both teams aim to keep fit and stay sharp for each of their upcoming playoff games this weekend.

“It’s pretty intense,” said Porters senior forward Taiquan Brumsey. “Everybody stayed at an even attitude. We appreciate them for doing that, keeping us in shape.”

Both teams have endured long layoffs since the end of their regular seasons.

When the Porters (17-3) take to the Center Moriches High School court against Tuckahoe (13-5) in a New York Southeast Regional final on Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m., they will have waited 35 days between games. There was no Suffolk County or Nassau County Class C opponent, so the Porters automatically advanced to the state tourney. Greenport has played five scrimmages since clinching the county crown.

“Their athleticism and their speed are something we can’t simulate in practice,” Mattituck head coach Paul Ellwood said. “So, very grateful for them coming over and doing it. We also do the same for them. We show them things they want to see. Our first group’s going to test them more than their practice players, so it’s good for both of us. I know that it’s been hard for them because they’ve had to wait longer than us to play.”

The Tuckers (9-9) went through a 24-day break before defeating Port Jefferson, 58-50, for the county Class B title on March 2. They will meet Nassau champion Carle Place (14-8) at Farmingdale State College for the Long Island championship on Sunday, March 16, at 11 a.m.

The big challenge has been to avoid getting rusty.

“It’s been crazy,” Greenport senior guard Nelson Shedrick said. “We’ve been trying to stay locked in for the game. We’ve played several scrimmages. But regardless, it’s still so crazy.”

To keep basketball in focus, Shedrick has attended several playoff games the past few weeks, including in Mattituck, Southampton and Mount Sinai.

Last week’s scrimmage featured 10-minute quarters and two referees. Both squads played most of their starters for three quarters, with reserves competing in the other. There were a handful of timeouts called as the opposing coaches — Greenport’s Justin Moore and Ellwood — yelled encouragement, instructions and critiques to their players.

The opposing teams know each other so well that during warm-ups they shot baskets with one another, something you don’t see at games.

“I grew up with them, playing not just basketball, playing other sports,” said Mattituck senior forward Andrew McKenzie, who is the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse goalie. “Some kids on the lacrosse team and back in the old T-Ball days.”

Greenport senior guard Kal-El Marine, who attended Mattituck High School as a freshman before his family moved to Greenport, had an interesting advantage.

“I’ve been playing them my whole life, basically, but it actually got to a point where they call a play and I’m like, ‘I know that one,’ ” he said. “I know what’s about to happen. So, I’m able to cheat a little bit and tell my teammates. But it’s still competitive.”

No official statistics were kept. The Porters won two quarters, the Tuckers one, with the third period ending in a tie.

About a dozen spectators sat in the stands. Tuckers standout junior guard Claire McKenzie, whose team was eliminated in the Class B girls final on March 2, took videos for a class project, her brother Andrew said.

“It’s always good competition to play Greenport,” Tuckers senior guard Owen Searl said. “They really make us better. We have a competitive relationship with these guys. We all know each other. It’s definitely great just to stay in shape, stay in rhythm and keep playing competitive basketball. It’s impossible to replicate it in the game itself. But this is exactly that. Every time we play, it’s intense, competitive and enjoyable.”

If anyone’s counting, Greenport is leading the unofficial season series, 3-2.

Who knows? Thursday’s scrimmage might not be the last.

“We’re making it a seven-game series, hopefully playing after we both win the next game,” an optimistic Ellwood said.

“I told my buddies, ‘Let’s both win these [upcoming games] so we can scrimmage each other another time,” Marine said. “We just want to keep seeing each other do great. I want them to win just as much as I want us to win.”