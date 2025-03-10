Photos: 2025 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade

Scenes from the 19th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

As the community gathered along Route 25 for the St. Patrick’s Day parade co-sponsored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department, several wildfires were seen burning Saturday. Many firefighters left the parade en route to Westhampton to help battle the blazes. Those who stayed behind, kept up the high energy of the 19th annual parade. Joe and Helen Corso were this year’s grand marshals.

See the fun; photos by Jeremy Garretson