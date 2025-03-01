Pro wrestling back on tap at Greenport American Legion

The National Wresting Alliance (NWA) has partnered with Championship Entertainment Productions (CEP) to bring some of their best talent to the ring at the Greenport American Legion (102 3rd St, Greenport) Saturday, March 1. The family-friendly spectacle will culminate in a title match to defend the CEP heavy weight belt.

“[The show will] definitely interact with every member of your family, from your grandparents, to kids, everyone will find something entertaining within the show,” said Joe Ocasio, co-owner of CEP.

Leonard Totora, also known by his stage name, Donny Dixon, is co-owner of CEP and will be wrestling Mr. Ocasio, aka The Long Island Landmine, for the CEP championship belt. The back story suggests that there has been something of a power struggle behind the scenes at CEP. Mr. Ocasio had to forfeit his title as champion due to a bad knee and is seeking to reclaim his former glory, while Mr. Dixon feels he is actually the top wrestler. This rivalry will be decided atop a ladder in the final contest, with the winner securing the belt and their place in history.

“it’s probably the company’s most significant match, this big ladder match. And it’s arguably the last time Dixon [Totora] and I will face off,” Mr. Ocasio said.

“Joe is coming back from a really horrible knee injury and this a rematch for the CEP heavyweight championship that he never lost,” Mr. Totora said. “He had to forfeit the belt due to injury.”

The event supports multiple local charities and organizations, something both Mr. Totora and Mr. Ocasio feel very strongly about.

“We do work with the Dylan Newman Forever Five Foundation, which is a local charity in Southold. We’re also working with the Greenport high school theater department. Part of the proceeds of the show are going towards them,” Mr. Totora said. “We do every show with the collaboration with the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying. So what we do is try to make it a multi-layered show with multiple community ties.”

Lucharitos will be on-site to provide concessions for the event. Tickets are $24.99 and doors open at 6, with the first bell at 6:30.