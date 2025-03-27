Real Estate Transfers: March 27, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 10, 2025.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Robert & Karen Marks to Jonathan & Joy Ellinghaus, 840 Little Neck Road (1000-97-7-26.006) (R) $905,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Claudia & Steven Helinski to Second & Broad LLC, 625 2nd Street (1001-2-5-16) (R) $875,000

Robert White to Fatemah Ziai & Yasser Sabra, 206 Center Street (1001-4-2-23) (R) $660,000

Edna Acquaviva & Boni Fash to Steve Ganiaris, 160 Sutton Place (1000-33-4-70) (R) $649,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

Julie Satow & Stuart Elliott to 5980 North Bay Road Trust, 776 Sound Shore Road (600-7-3-37) (R) $2,600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Aaron Ford to 600 Point Pleasant LLC, 600 Point Pleasant Road (1000-114-1-8.004) (V) $900,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Bennet & Judith Lapidus to Charles Greenwald, 705 Sound Shore Road (600-7-3-13) (R) $779,109

Kimberly & Lane Bubka to Justin Berry & Caitlin Buttmann, 896 Pondview Road (600-107-2-47) (R) $650,000

David & Joanne Cole to Linda & Bob Cohen & Marisa Cohen, 1403 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-3-85) (R) $600,000

Allan & William Zilnicki to RD Pilesgrove LLC, Reeves Avenue (600-63-1-4) (V) $500,000

Hubbard Harris to Carlos Moran & Carmen Guevara, 217 Doctors Path (600-84-3-23) (R) $425,000

79PH LLC to RH Phillips LLC, 79 Philip Street (600-106-1-21) (R) $227,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

David & Margaret Doyle to Kenneth Juster, 47 Ram Island Road (700-8-2-25.014) (R) $4,950,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Southampton Building Company Corp to Maryann & Kevin Forbes, 210 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-50) (R) 1,550,000

775 Hill Road Owner LLC to Michael & Cherylyn Foss, 775 Hill Road (1000-70-4-27) (R) $1,520,000

Michael Mavromoustakos & Paraskevi Dritsas to Lambros & Areti Gavalas, 280 Pond Avenue (1000-56-1-2.030) (R) $1,200,000

Speonk Land Development LLC to Southampton Building Company Corp, 210 Arshamomaque Avenue (1000-66-2-50) (V) $565,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Richard Olivo to Jhency Giron, 46 20th Street (600-53-2-20) (R) $660,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)