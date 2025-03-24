The Suffolk Times honored in state newspaper contest

At the end of each year, the staff at Times Review Media Group, publisher of The Suffolk Times and other East End publications, evaluates the vast breadth of that year’s work and submits the best of the best in the New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

According to the NYPA website, “the contest groups papers of similar size and compares them against one another in categories such as news, photography, and advertising. There are typically around 4,000 entries each year.”

The awards are judged by another state’s press association — the Missouri Press Association did the honors this year — and announced at the organization’s spring conference. This year it was held in Saratoga Springs March 20 and 21.

With five Times Review Media Group titles submitting — Riverhead News-Review, The Suffolk Times, Shelter Island Reporter, Northforker and Southforker — the team won awards in varied categories including in-house advertising, columns, new story and more.

Here are all the awards: