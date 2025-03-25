Update: Main Road reopens after Cutchogue crash
Following a brief closure, Main Road between Cox Lane and Depot Lane in Cutchogue has reopened in both directions after emergency services responded to a motor vehicle accident this afternoon, according to Southold Town Police.
Chief Steve Grattan confirmed one driver was pulling out of the Napa Auto Parts parking lot when they failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming car. Three individuals in traveling in two vehicles were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.
Police previously requested that the public use alternate routes and avoid the area while they cleared the scene. Members of the Cutchogue Fire Department and Southold Fire Department also responded.
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated.