Update: Main Road reopens after Cutchogue crash

Scene from auto accident that closed Main Road Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: Ryan Reventlow courtesy)

Following a brief closure, Main Road between Cox Lane and Depot Lane in Cutchogue has reopened in both directions after emergency services responded to a motor vehicle accident this afternoon, according to Southold Town Police.

Chief Steve Grattan confirmed one driver was pulling out of the Napa Auto Parts parking lot when they failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming car. Three individuals in traveling in two vehicles were transported to area hospitals for minor injuries.