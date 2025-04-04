ArtBeat: April 4, 2025

A rundown of local arts happenings from Riverhead to Orient.

• Call for artists: Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild welcomes entries for a CaFE National Art Competition entitled ‘Colorful Times,’ open to artists in photography, fine art and mixed media. Online applications will be accepted April 1 through May 31. A fee of $25 covers one entry per category; additional entries are $5. Nine winners will share $1,000 in prize money. The juror is eastern Long Island artist Linda Prentiss. All accepted entries will be displayed on the Guild’s online store. For application details visit oldtownartsguild.org.

• East End Arts presents ‘Finding Qi,’ a solo exhibit of works by Robet Oxnam, which opens with a reception Saturday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its 133 East Main St. Gallery in Riverhead. The exhibit includes sculpture, paintings and photography by Mr. Oxnam, a internationally acclaimed Chinese scholar and longtime Asia Society president.

The exhibit runs through May 10 at both EEA galleries, 133 East Main St. and11 West Main St.

• Rites of Spring Music Festival kicks off its 2025 season with a Beethoven Piano Marathon featuring five pianists performing Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. the Jamesport Meeting House. Tickets are $50 ($25 for Friends of RoSMF and Meeting House supporters) and can be purchased online at ritesmusic.org.