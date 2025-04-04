The Arts

ArtBeat: April 4, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

A rundown of local arts happenings from Riverhead to Orient.

• Call for artists: Old Town Arts and Crafts Guild welcomes entries for a CaFE National Art Competition entitled ‘Colorful Times,’ open to artists in photography, fine art and mixed media. Online applications will be accepted April 1 through May 31. A fee of $25 covers one entry per category; additional entries are $5. Nine winners will share $1,000 in prize money. The juror is eastern Long Island artist Linda Prentiss. All accepted entries will be displayed on the Guild’s online store. For application details visit oldtownartsguild.org.

• East End Arts presents ‘Finding Qi,’ a solo exhibit of works by Robet Oxnam, which opens with a reception Saturday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its 133 East Main St. Gallery in Riverhead. The exhibit includes sculpture, paintings and photography by Mr. Oxnam, a internationally acclaimed Chinese scholar and longtime Asia Society president.

The exhibit runs through May 10 at both EEA galleries, 133 East Main St. and11 West Main St.

 Rites of Spring Music Festival kicks off its 2025 season with a Beethoven Piano Marathon featuring five pianists performing Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. the Jamesport Meeting House. Tickets are $50 ($25 for Friends of RoSMF and Meeting House supporters) and can be purchased online at ritesmusic.org.

