County calls on waterfront business owners for input

At the Hotel Moraine rooms overlook the Long Island Sound. (Credit: Doug Young)

The Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning has extended its deadline to hear from owners of businesses along the county’s waterfront to Friday, April 18.

Owners of local marinas, waterfront restaurants — really any business located along the water — are being asked a series of questions designed to inform county legislator decisions on the challenges they face. According to a survey flyer requesting feedback, they want to know: “How we can help support your growth, long-term planning, and preserve our vital heritage industries.”

The original deadline for submission was April 11. Legislator Catherine Stark‘s office confirmed this morning that it was extended by a week. The survey includes questions about general business information and the customer base; asks the business owner to rate waterfront amenities and access, as well as regulations and permitting related to their business; and requests property information and a description of the importance of the waterfront to the local economy. Take the survey.