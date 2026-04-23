Community Calendar of Events: April 23, 2026

Friday-Sunday, April 24-26: Northeast Stage presents “The Unseen Woman,” works by Susan Glaspell, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Three plays, three women directors, one North Fork Legacy. Friday and Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. (Credit: Becky Adams-Korn)

All ages

Thursday, April 23, 5:30 p.m.: Volunteer Orientation at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Neighbors helping neighbors — join the CAST team. Free. Information: [email protected].

Saturday, April 25, 4:30-6 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church sponsors Bingo at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. No-fee prizes, snacks and drinks. Donations for Rural and Migrant Ministry welcome. Information: 347-204-5991.

Saturday, May 2, 8:30 a.m.: PAL Bike Rodeo at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Ave., Riverhead. Bikes awarded to top winners in each grade group: K-2, 3-4, 5-6. Two-wheel riders only. Helmets required. Free registration on day-of. Rain date: May 3, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2, noon-4 p.m.: Environmental Expo and Repair Café held by Southold Town CAC and NFEC at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Bring one or two items to be fixed, or join as a repair coach. Free. Information: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Third annual Health Fair at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Celebrate the power of wellness with health-related vendors and programs, resource offerings, screenings, tips for healthy living. Free. All welcome. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Veterans Resource Fair and Food Distribution, hosted by Southold American Legion, its Auxiliary and Long Island Cares Veterans Project, at 51655 Main Road, Southold. All veterans, active members are invited to meet over 25 veterans service organizations. Fresh produce distributed to veterans. Free. Register at 631-583-3663, ext. 151.

Fundraisers

Sunday, April 26, 10 a.m.: 2026 North Fork Environmental Council Earth Day 5K at Indian Island County Park, 105 Cross River Drive, Riverhead. Proceeds to fund the 2026 NFEC Scholarship Fund and environmental education programs. All ages welcome. Tickets: $30, adults; $15, kids under 16; $80, family of four (plus fees). Please bring your own water bottle. Registration: runsignup.com.

Monday, April 27, 4-8 p.m.: Italian Dinner Night fundraiser for Rotary Club of Southold at Touch of Venice, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Choose from five pasta dishes; includes salad, dessert. Takeout available. Donation $40. Only 250 tickets sold. Advance sales only. Tickets available from any Southold Rotarian. Information: 631-566-2823.

Saturday, May 2, 9 a.m.-noon: Run for the Petals 5K Run starting at Greenport Fire Department, 236 Third St., Greenport. Free finish-line photos. Proceeds benefit Greenport BID and Greenport Village Tree Committee. Tickets: $35, before race day; $40, race day. Registration: https://eventvesta.com

Holiday

Friday, May 1, 3-7 p.m.: Celebrate International Workers Day with a May Day Teach-In at Unitarian Universalist Meeting Hall, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Hosted by North Fork Action Center. Featuring speakers, videos, protest music, political documentaries, displays. Beef and veggie hot dogs served after speakers.

In the garden

Saturday, April 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Meadow Restoration and Maintenance workshop and lecture with Brittany Champey and The Long Island Conservancy, at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Balancing ecological health with practical stewardship. Free. Email [email protected] with all participant names.

Lectures

Thursday, April 23, 6-7 p.m.: AI and Media Literacy at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. How to recognize AI-generated content, why media literacy matters, AI’s impact on society; how to use AI responsibly. No technical background required, just curiosity. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Friday, April 24, 1-2:30 p.m.: Rheumatology 101 with Stony Brook Medicine rheumatologist Dr. Christopher Liedke at Peconic Landing Community Center Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Learn about autoimmune conditions, guidance on treatment and when to see a specialist. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.: ‘What Is Old Is New Again’ presented by Derek Stadler and Danielle Apfelbaum at the Tuthill House, 18200 Main Road. Tea and cookies will be served. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, May 2, 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Shakespeare in Modern Context with Northeast Stage artists at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main St., Mattituck. Engaging discussion, lectures and live readings that explore the universality of Shakespeare’s themes. For both longtime fans and new arrivals to Shakespeare’s work. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, May 3, 1-3 p.m.: The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring, presented by Bill Bleyer, author of “George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide,” at Hallockville Museum Farm’s Naugles Barn, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Wednesday, May 6, 4 p.m.: ‘All You Need to Know About Ticks’ with medical entomologist Dr. Scott Campbell at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Tick biology, the pathogens they transmit, how to defend against them. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Local history

Sunday, April 26, 4-8 p.m.: ‘Prohibition on the North Fork,’ an evening of history, spirits and jazz starting at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, and continuing at The Old Mill Inn, 5775 West Mill Road, Mattituck. Amy Folk outlines the North Fork’s Prohibition-era history. Reception with period-inspired refreshments, live music. Tickets: $125. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Meetings

Monday, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m.: ‘The State of Cutchogue-Mattituck Schools,’ with a panel featuring Shawn Petretti, Amy Brennan, Patrick Burke and Heather Huerta, at Veterans Park, 11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck. Co-hosted by Cutchogue and Mattituck-Laurel civic associations. Free. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.: Southold Fire Department cell tower proposal discussed at the substation at 455 Baywater Ave., Southold. Learn about the proposal and town wireless rules from FD representatives, Elite LI Towers, LLC and Southold-Peconic Civic members.

Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.-noon: Annual Volunteer Meeting for Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums about America250 events planned for this year, in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Registration required: [email protected].

Music

Friday, April 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, sponsored by Friends of the Library. Bring your instruments, tapping feet and listening ears! Participants of all ages, styles of acoustic music, and levels of ability, along with audience members, are welcome.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.: Mudflats String Band performs at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Traditional Americana music rooted in southern Appalachian Celtic fiddle and African banjo. Tickets $20. Advance purchase recommended: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, April 26, 1:30-3 p.m.: ‘Back to the Beginning’ jazz and classical guitar with Craig Boyd and Hui Guo Boyd, in the Grand Room of Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. A diverse selection of classical, jazz and popular music. Free. Registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

Sunday, April 26, 5 p.m.: ‘Schubert and His Musical World’ with violinist Claire Bourg, cellist Joshua Halpern and pianist Paolo Bartolani at RG | NY, 6025 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets include complimentary glass of wine, vineyard walk. Tickets: $80, general admission; $50, Friends of Rites of Spring Music Festival. Registration required: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, May 1, 7:30p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 71305 Main Road, Greenport. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.

Saturday, May 2, 7:30 p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at Southold Presbyterian Church, 53100 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.

Sunday, May 3, 2 p.m.: The Yale Whiffenpoofs perform at CAST’s Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Doors open 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $75, VIP seating with champagne toast and photo opportunity; $60, general admission; $15, standing room only. Registration required: Whiffenpoofs26.givesmart.com.

Sunday, May 3, 3 p.m.: North Fork Chorale performs at Orient Congregational Church, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Tickets: $20, general admission; $15, first responder discount. Tickets available at the door or online: northforkchorale.org.



Theater

Friday-Sunday, April 24-26: Northeast Stage presents “The Unseen Woman,” works by Susan Glaspell, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Three plays, three women directors, one North Fork Legacy. Friday and Saturday shows: 7 p.m.; Sunday shows: 2 p.m. Tickets $25: simpletix.com.

The written word

Thursday, April 30, 5 p.m.: National Poetry Month Celebration at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main St., Mattituck. Light refreshments, games, giveaways, on-the-spot type-writer poetry and poetry circle. Co-sponsored but Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library and Southold Free Library. Registration encouraged: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m.: Book talk with local historian/author Richard Wines, hosted by Flanders Village Historical Society at David W. Crohan Community Center, 655, Flanders Road, Flanders. Mr. Wines discusses his book “A Farm Family on Long Island’s North Fork: The Lost World of the Hallocks and Their Sound Avenue Community.” Information: [email protected].

Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m.: Poetry reading and author talk with David Mills, author of “Unhired Hands,” at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Mr. Mills pairs history and poetry to tell the stories of the hands of enslaved people who built this nation. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.: Book and bottle lecture with Ron Rothman, author of “My Grandfather and Albert Einstein,” at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes book sale and signing. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $8, general admission; free, members. Registration required: 631-727-2991.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Fridays and Saturdays starting May 1: Docent-led tours at 10:30 a.m., self-guided tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Tickets: $20, adults; $17, seniors and students; $5, age 12 and under; free, members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Exhibitions

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Mother Nature captured through paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds from artwork donated to local animal shelters like ASPCA of New York. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

April 25-May 27: “Earth Water,” a solo exhibition featuring photography by Katherine Liepe-Levinson at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road. Opening reception: Saturday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., with refreshments. Visit uusouthold.org for exhibit hours.

Through May: ‘The Suite Spot’ with new works by Bennett Sykes Blackburn, Cathleen Ficht and Christie Jones, in the upstairs gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through May: ‘Minds That Shine, Celebrating Artists of All Abilities’ on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during normal library hours. Opening reception Saturday, May 2, from noon to 2 p.m.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.



CALENDAR POLICY

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.