Sports roundup: Southold tennis serves up a loss for Mattituck

Southold’s Evan Czartosieski returns the volley. (Credit: George Faella file)

Josh Uguna smashed an ace to clinch his third doubles match with partner Joe Moran, to give Southold an insurmountable 4-2 lead over host Mattituck in its Suffolk County boys tennis match on Thursday, April 16.

The Settlers’ duo recorded a 6-2, 6-7, 9-7 win over Monte Lang and Matt Kuzman. Southold (5-2, 5-2) recorded a 4-3 League II victory over the Tuckers (4-3-1, 4-3-1).

“I had a feeling that’s what it was going to come down to,” Southold head coach Mike Carver said. “Our team is very even. There’s not a lot of drop off. That’s a huge strength of our team, where other teams are dipping at the end with their line. The kids played really well. Things are clicking.”

Other Southold winners include Grady Brigham over Teo Apuzzo, in second singles, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, Jason Rodriguez registering a 6-2, 6-0 win over Marlow Collamore in third singles, and Matt McGunnigle and Kyan Olsen defeating Caden Nieves and Mason Marengo in second doubles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

For the Tuckers, Will O’Connor downed Evan Czartosieski in first singles, 6-2, 6-1, Brendan Dall and Wes Feuerstein defeated Clint Cornell and John Nuzzi, 6-4, 7-5, in first doubles, and Chase Montgomery and Jason Hanck combined to beat Tyler Penny and Kyle Davis in fourth doubles, 7-5, 7-5.

“We beat everybody else in our league but Ross,” Carver said, adding that the Settlers were one win away from clinching a playoff berth. “I don’t know the last time we made the team playoffs.”

GIRLS LACROSSE

April 21: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 16, Bellport 7

Senior midfielder Page Kellershon struck for six goals and six assists for the Tuckers (5-2, 4-2), who rolled to a 9-2 first-quarter lead against the Clippers (1-5, 1-5) in Division II. Freshman attack Ellie McKenna contributed a hat-trick. Senior midfielder Gianna Calise (two assists), senior attack Grace Quinn (two assists) and senior midfielder Reese McKenna collected two goals each. Senior attack-midfielder Claire McKenzie (two assists) had one goal.

BOYS LACROSSE

April 20: Islip 13, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 5

The Buccaneers (3-6, 3-5) outscored the visitors, 5-0, in the second quarter to take a 10-3 halftime lead in Division II action. Jack Buonaiuto led the Tuckers (0-8, 0-7) with two goals and one assist. Henry Blair, Owen Buonaiuto and Sean Zurawski also scored. Jake DeGennaro paced Islip with seven goals and two assists.

On April 16, goalie Alex Warren made 17 saves in a 17-4 loss at Babylon in a Division II match. Jack Buonaiuto led the Tuckers (0-7, 0-6) with one goal and one assist. Blair, Kellershon and Zurawski also scored one goal apiece. Kevin Bonilla and Corey Dellafranca recorded hat-tricks for the Panthers (6-1, 6-1).

Drew Delargy’s goal broke an 8-8 tie with just over two minutes to go, lifting host Deer Park (2-4, 1-4) to a 9-8 victory on April 18. Luke Finnerty and Zurawski finished with two goals apiece and Rafa Finnerty contributed five assists. Hunter Burden, Owen Bounaiuto, Jack Bounaiuto and Kellershon added solo goals.

SOFTBALL

April 16: Southampton 17, Mattituck/Southold/Greenport 5

Natalie Glanz’s grand slam highlighted Southampton’s (2-4) win over the visiting Tuckers (0-7, 0-7) in League VII.

Schedule

April 23

Mattituck baseball vs. Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys track and field vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys tennis vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball at Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. Bellport, 5 p.m.

MSG girls softball vs. Elwood-John Glenn at Southold, 5:30 p.m.

April 24

Mattituck baseball at Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys tennis at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Southold boys tennis at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. Smithtown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

April 25

Mattituck boys track and field at Westhampton Beach Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. Elwood-John Glenn in LA-12 Foundation at Northport, 10 a.m.

Mattituck girls track and field at Westhampton Beach Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

April 27

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Rocky Point, 4:30 p.m.

April 28

Southold boys tennis vs. Center Moriches, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field vs. Mattituck, 4 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. The Stony Brook School, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls track and field vs. Mattituck, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. Miller Place, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys tennis vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

MSG girls softball at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Elwood-John Glenn, 5:30 p.m.

April 29

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Deer Park at Southold, 4 p.m.

Mattituck baseball at Elwood-John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.