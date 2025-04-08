Encouraging signs as varsity softball returns to Southold

Shortstop Aimee Guaman throws out the runner in the Settlers’ varsity softball home-opener Monday, March 31. (Photo Credit: Bill Landon)

For juniors Hailey Alfano and Connie Benson, Monday could not have come soon enough. They had the opportunity to play varsity softball after an almost two-year hiatus.

“I was really excited to get back into it,” Alfano said. “I was more excited just making new friends and playing. I’ve always loved playing.”

Ditto for Benson. “It was exciting and nerve wracking, too, because it’s always firstgame jitters,” she said. “But I’m really proud of these girls the way they showed up today.”

The result might not have been what the team wanted as MSG dropped a 13-1 season-opening loss to Babylon in the Suffolk County League VII game in Southold.

Southold/Greenport did not field a varsity squad last year due to low turnout. The squad returned this season rebranded as MSG, and featuring players from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport high schools. The team wore Southold uniforms and the school’s diamond will serve as the home field.

“It was really exciting and so important to the girls,” head coach Courtney Kane said. “It’s just so awesome to have the varsity team back. This is the first time in a while they’ve had varsity, JV and the junior high level. We’re just really working hard to keep the program strong for the next couple of years. The girls were so excited for today, no matter what the score.” The game was called after five innings due to a mercy rule when a team holds a 12-run lead.

Still, you couldn’t tell that MSG was the losing side given the enthusiasm, as players chanted the names of their teammates throughout the game.

For example, when Benson made two fine catches in center field in the fifth inning, her teammates on the bench chanted, “Let’s go Connie! Let’s go Connie!”

“It really means a lot,” Benson said. “It’s really cool to hear how enthusiastic these girls are. It really encourages you.”

Added Alfano: “Everybody loves it. It gives them the confidence that they can hit and get on base.”

Kane led the way with encouragement and instructions to her players.

“I saw smiles, I saw laughter, I saw encouragement, just positive vibes from all the girls,” the coach said. “I really didn’t see any negativity. Things like that are going to really help us.”

Among the encouraging signs: Eighth-grader and left fielder Sophia Vescovi had MSG’s first hit, a single to left field in the second inning. She advanced to third on two stolen bases.

After walking in the fourth inning, Alfano scored the team’s lone run. She stole a base, reached third on sophomore second baseman Natalia Fabiszewski’s infield single and slid home after a wild pitch.

“I felt like it could give us an advantage and more confidence,” Alfano said of scoring.

Another eighth-grader, Emily Hutchinson, made her varsity debut as a pitcher, hurling five innings, even though she is mainly an outfielder.

“I thought Emily did a great job today,” Kane said. “It’s hard going out there and pitching, especially when you’re not a pitcher. She really stepped it up and went out there and did a job that most people don’t want to do.”

Hutchinson replaced another eighth-grader, Sophia Boyle, who was injured and watched the game on crutches.

The game had a unique start as Andie Michaelis, who competes in North Fork Little League, threw out the first pitch.

The Panthers (2-1) took charge early, scoring six runs in the first inning.

Catcher Eliana Romero and center fielder Sophie Thayer each went 3-for-4. Romero had a double and two singles. Second baseman Addy Janawsky went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Right-hander Sophia Hagerty-Cori surrendered two hits and struck out seven batters.

MSG’s goals for the season are straightforward.

“We want to keep getting better and keep growing this team,” Benson said.

Kane realizes that the team needs to take small steps in its first few games. MSG is a young side, with only four seniors.

“We’re taking it one step at a time,” she said. “This time we scored a run, next time it’s going to be a couple of hits, a couple more runs. I really see big things from this team next year. We’re going to have a lot of the same girls back as our starters. I’m excited to see where it goes.”