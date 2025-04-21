Floyd Memorial Library budget finalized ahead of May vote

Floyd Memorial Library will host its annual budget vote May 20. (File photo)

Floyd Memorial Library, which services Greenport, East Marion and Orient, finalized its proposed 2025–26 budget April 7. A vote on the budget proposal will be held May 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Greenport High School and Oysterponds Elementary School.

The overall tax levy is $1,218,915, a 4% increase over last year’s budget. Greenport Union Free School District residents will face a proposed tax levy of $615,829, and Oysterponds Union Free School District residents will see a proposed tax levy of $546,086.

The total operating budget for the year is set at $1,223,915. There are no capital improvements in the proposed budget.

“We’re proud of the services that we offer the community and are grateful for the support of the residents of Greenport, East Marion and Orient,” library director Ellen Nasto said. “In these uncertain times, our patrons are our best advocates; please tell our lawmakers that libraries are important and deserve the funding they receive!”

There is one vacant seat on the library’s Board of Trustees. Floyd Memorial trustees are appointed by the library association after it receives a person’s resume for consideration.

Ms. Nasto also said residents are welcome to reach out for more information at 631-477-0660.

