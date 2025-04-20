Guest Spot: Greenport Historic Preservation Commission

Greenport Village. (Credit: File photo)

Is it time to expand Greenport’s historic district?

For most Greenport Village residents, their home or business is their biggest investment — protecting that value matters. One way to do that is through inclusion in Greenport’s local historic district, which provides added protections under the village’s municipal code. While it does mean submitting an extra application for renovations or new construction, the long-term benefits significantly outweigh the inconvenience.

The Historic Preservation Commission is the only step in the residential permitting process that considers whether a project fits the character of the neighborhood. Outside the district, homes can be demolished without a permit and built in any fashion.

Now, the HPC is proposing to extend the local historic district — in place for 37 years — to cover the entire village. Currently, about a quarter of Greenport’s structures are within the local district. Earlier this year, at the request of the residents seeking the protections of a local historic district, the village created a new local district with the 27 properties of Sandy Beach, increasing the total of already protected properties to 291. Roughly 809 parcels are outside the district.

In most cases, HPC review adds 30 days to the permitting timeline. The commission meets monthly and decisions are made at that meeting. The HPC reviews only what’s in the application — it can’t require unrelatedchanges to existing structures, nor does it mandate national historic standards. It does not generally add expense to renovation or new construction as the preferred materials are largely typical. The review focuses solely on exterior changes. Importantly, the proposed changes are considered as to whether they harmonize with the surrounding neighborhood in scale, materials and design. And because Greenport is proudly eclectic, a significant amount of flexibility in style is built in.

Why did this idea start now? It’s interesting to note that it is an idea floated in 2011 by then-mayor George Hubbard and then-HPC chair Dave Murray. Today, the HPC is motivated to add protection to existing Greenport structures as growth in Greenport’s popularity has led to significant growth in land values. It can be faster and cheaper to demolish an original home and build something quickly, often for immediate resale. While demolition is an option in historic districts, an application is required first, as well as an understanding of what is to be put in its place.

Why include the whole village? Greenport is densely built, and neighboring properties are always within sight — a historic home next to an out-of-place new build affects everyone. The goal is to preserve the village’s unique charm, protect property values, and give homeowners and business owners confidence in their investments.

This is a local effort with no state or national involvement at this time. The pace of its adoption, quickly or slowly, is up to the community. The initiative launched March 20 at the HPC’s regular meeting and can be viewed on the village website as well as by obtaining the municipal code, Chapter 76.

Want to learn more? Join us for a Q& A at the Greenport library on Saturday, May 10, at 3 p.m. The HPC will also be at Village Board meetings and available to speak with any group, from the BID to the civic association. Let’s clear up any misconceptions and make sure everyone has the facts. Ultimately, the Village Board will make the final decision.

Members of the Greenport Historic Preservation Commission are Janice Claudio (chair), Dennis McMahon, Roselle Borrelli and Frances Walton.