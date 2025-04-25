Mattituck-Cutchogue schools offer free pre-k program

Student applicants must be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2025 for the free pre-kindergarten program. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District, in cooperation with Just Kids preschool in Laurel, will provide a free universal pre-kindergarten (pre-k) program at Cutchogue East Elementary School for the 2025-26 school year for 33.5 students.

Applicants must be a district resident and provide a copy of documentation of residence for eligibility. A copy of age documentation must also accompany the pre-k application, according to the district.

Student applicants must be 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2025 — born between Dec. 20, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2021. They must also first be eligible to attend kindergarten in September 2026.

“The UPK program has proven to be very beneficial for our students,” Superintendent Shawn Petretti said. “We are lucky to have space at Cutchogue East Elementary School to house the program and a wonderful relationship with our provider, Just Kids.”

Thirty-three and a half students will be selected for the program, at no charge to the family, Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The “half” student will have half of their program tuition paid, with the other half being paid by the family. Completed applications must be returned to the district office by Wednesday, May 28.

“Because it is at Cutchogue East, it allows us to better align curriculum and resources, which makes for a better transition to kindergarten,” Mr. Petretti said. “There is a focus on learning early math and literacy skill based on learning through play which also supports the transition to kindergarten as they engage in social interactions within the school setting.”

Application forms have been mailed to district residents. Parents who have not received an application in the mail can visit the district’s website at mufsd.com to print out an application in English or Spanish, or contact district clerk Lisa Bieber at [email protected] or 631-298-4242 ext. 3101.