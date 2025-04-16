Cutchogue East students get schooled on community journalism

Fourth grade students at Cutchogue-East Elementary School welcomed The Suffolk Times reporters Ana Borruto and Nicole Wagner to teach them about community journalism April 11. (Courtesy Sophia Avella)

Fourth-graders at Cutchogue East Elementary School welcomed Suffolk Times reporters Ana Borruto and Nicole Wagner Friday, April 11, to hear insights about working in journalism.

Ms. Borruto and Ms. Wagner taught students about the basics of reporting, what makes a story engaging and the various kinds of jobs there are for different interests in the journalism field.

They also spoke to students about different interest stories they have written about in the community, including stories about the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, a pickleball tournament on the North Fork and a story about the school’s own fourth-grade class that raised money for victims of hurricanes in Florida last fall.

Students answered questions about what they thought made a good journalist during the presentation. Their answers included “being a good listener,” “being curious” and “knowing how to research.”

Throughout the presentation, all students received “press passes” for their eager participation.