Real Estate Transfers: April 3, 2025

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 17, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

  • Bryan & Tracy Kappenberg to Paul & Michelle Cunningham, 53 Harbor Road (600-113-2-62) (R) $2,850,000
  • Christine Ngo & John Nay to Matthew & Kimberly Liebman, 34 Colonial Drive (600-86-2-5.029) (R) $867,000
  • Eric & Sheri Scharpf to Angel Altamirano & Carla Rojas, 2 Bluegrass Court (600-66-4-1.019) (R) $850,000
  • Kim Neuscheler to Kelly Real Estate Inc., 32 Pine Avenue (600-113-2-92) (R) $850,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

  • John Misa to Franco Ferazzoli, 150 Landing Lane (600-39-5-5.006) (R) $1,525,000
  • Elizabeth & Lindsay Cobb to Curr Family Trust, 4010 The Fairway (600-40.03-1-10) (R) $699,000
  • Alan Cardinale to Christopher & Michele Doelger, 404 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-76) (R) $659,000
  • Barbara & Peter Stahl to Robert Hirsch, 11 Warner Court (600-11-2-12.001) (V) $100,000

CALVERTON (11933)

  • David Gammon to Marlon Segura & Cindy Segura, 2494 River Road (600-137-2-25) (R) $495,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

  • Evan Akselrad & Yasmine Anavi to W88 LLC, 9820 Nassau Point Road (1000-118-6-10) (R) $6,375,000
  • Estate of Justine Weeden to 1175 Bridge LLC, 1175 Bridge Lane (1000-118-2-16.001) (R) $3,500,000
  • Frank DeCarlo & Dulcinea Benson to Mathieu Miller & Dori Light, 1215 Country Club Drive (1000-109-3-2.031) (R) $1.585,000

Dering Harbor (11965)

  • Courtney Kling to 1 Dering Woods Road LLC, 1 Dering Woods Road (701-1-3-21.007) (V) $895,000

Fishers Island (06390)

  • John McGeeney to 4717 North Hill Road LLC, 4717 North Hill Road (1000-6-2-5.001) (R) $5,300,000
  • George & Mary Guimaraes to Andrew Shannon & Katherine O’Brien, 1950 Equestrian Avenue (1000-9-6-4) (R) $1,925,000

GREENPORT (11944)

  • Estate of William Swiskey to Carol-Anne & Willette Hoffman, 184 5th Street (1001-7-5-12) (R) $825,000
  • Catherine Cartolano & Patricia Iannone to Francis & Alia Chiarelli, 225 Wood Lane (1000-43-4-25.002) (R) $560,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

  • Red’s Adventures LLC to David & Allison Kaston, 72 Holly Tree Lane (600-69-3-63.004) (R) $1.300.000
  • Brenda & Francis DePetris to Jaymee Sire & Heather Kehrberg, 27 White Birch Court (600-68-4-55.006) (R) $849,000
  • North Wind Farm to Herricks Lane LLC, Herricks Lane (600-22-2-14.001) (V) $380,000

LAUREL (11948)

  • Dana Palmieri & Michelle Venteau to BTK Realty LLC, 6050 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-2-7) (R) $2,350,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

  • Fowler Family Trust to Gull Dip LLC, 792 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-12-8) (V) $500,000

ORIENT (11957)

  • Joseph Gazza to Blair Gazza, 1065 Lands End Road (1000-15-9-1.018) (V) $84,848

PECONIC (11958)

  • Estate of Frederick Kedenburg to Stephanie Manitaras, 3080 Henrys Lane (1000-74-1-44.008) (R) $810,000
  • Michael & Renee Harvey to Michael Harvey, 395 Henrys Lane (1000-74-1-19) (R) $65,577

RIVERHEAD (11901)

  • Carole & Edouard Beaugard Trust to Dolores Miranda, 163 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-163) (R) $585,000
  • Marina Yelagina to Frank & Sallyann Mayer, 3203 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-2-203) (R) $530,000
  • Edgar Pineda to Gerardo Castro, 35 Melene Avenue (600-105-2-3) (R) $450,000
  • James Carmody to Propflip LLC, 110 Promenade Drive (600-46-1-36.005) (R) $430,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

  • Dru Properties LLC to Yefim Bronfman, 630 Calves Neck Road (1000-63-7-20) (R) $3,149,000
  • Charles & Gina Ciravolo to Samuel Thompson & Lisa Stanton, 2415 Long Creek Drive (1000-52-8-3) (R) $1,150,000
  • Thomas Karro-Gassner & Melany Hughes to Rodney & Leslie Herrlin, 320 Mount Beulah Avenue (1000-51-3-2.005) (R) 1,130,000
  • Lynn Faught Living Trust to Glenn & Angela Pressler, 425 Lake Drive (1000-59-5-21) (R) $950,000
  • Henry Friedman to Next Gen Design Inc, 295 Grange Road (1000-78-1-4) (V) $465,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

  • Benjamin & Ann Davi to Karen & Dwight Dawson, 27 Diana Court (600-96-1-10.009) (R) $882,500
  • Walter & Catherine VanCura to Jerome Joseph & Jeanine Sottile, 96 North Woods Drive (600-36-2-1.008) (R) $875,000
  • Margaret Quinn & Barbara Lapham to James Saakvitne, 324 Sound Road (600-30-1-2) (R) $600,000
  • Patricia Manson Trust to Konior LLC, 14 Long View Drive (600-32-1-14) (V) $200,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

