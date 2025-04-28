Roundup: Tuckers boys tennis wins third straight League IV match

(Credit: Bill Landon)

BOYS LACROSSE

April 21 Islip 14, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 1

Senior goaltender Andrew McKenzie, who leads Suffolk County with 124 saves through Tuesday’s action, produced 14 more for the Tuckers (4-4, 2-4) against the Redmen (4-4, 3-3) in a Suffolk County Division II game. Sophomore Rafa Finnerty tallied the visitors’ lone goal in the third quarter. Islip grabbed a 6-0 first-quarter lead.

After Mattituck hosts West Babylon Friday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., they will visit defending champion Babylon (3-4, 2-2) in a rematch of last year’s Class D county final Monday, April 28, at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

April 22 Babylon 7, Mattituck 1

Senior right-hander Ben Voegel struck out 10 batters in six innings as the host Tuckers (2-10, 2-10) lost their fifth consecutive game in League VII.

After playing at the Panthers (9-3, 9-3) Thursday, April 24, at 4:30 p.m., Mattituck will honor its 2015 team that captured the 2015 Class B state championship prior to their home game against Babylon Friday, April 25, at 4:30 p.m. The Tuckers will visit Pierson Tuesday, April 29, at 4 p.m.

April 21 Hampton Bays 6, Greenport 4

Juan Rivas struck out seven batters in six innings for the Porters (1-6, 1-6) against the Baymen (2-7, 2-5) in League VIII. Cole Wilson threw a one-hitter, fanning 12 for Hampton Bays.

BOYS TENNIS

April 22 Mattituck 5 Eastport/South Manor 2

The Tuckers (5-4, 2-4) won their third straight match in League IV action. Mattituck welcomes Southampton Friday, April 25, at 4 p.m., before visiting Shoreham-Wading River Tuesday, April 29, at 4 p.m.

April 21 Southold/Greenport 4, Eastport/South Manor 3

The Settlers (3-7, 106) snapped a seven-match losing streak in the League IV road contest. Southold plays back-to-back, traveling to Southampton Thursday, April 24, and hosting Riverhead Friday, April 25, at 3:30 p.m. The team then will visit Ross Tuesday, April 29, at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOFTBALL

April 22 John Glenn/Elwood 16, MSG 3

The Settlers (0-10, 0-9) lost in League VIII. On April 21, they dropped a 20-1 decision to Southampton. MSG will host Pierson/Bridgehampton Thursday, April 24, at 4 p.m. and Bayport-Blue point Friday, April 25. They then hit the road to play at Center Moriches Monday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 29. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport did not field a varsity squad in 2024 due to a low turnout. It returned this year and rebranded as MSG, which includes players from Mattituck, Southold and Greenport high schools. The team wears Southold uniforms and plays its home games at that school.