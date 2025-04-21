Southold Sunshine Society shines on post centennial

Southold Sunshine Society members Sue Krupski Fishe, Chris Wruck, Terry Connell, and Anne Swanson pose with the plants before they are distributed to the “four scorers.” (Credit: courtesy photo)

For the last century, the Southold Sunshine Society has been meeting needs for their neighbors from Laurel to Orient. Comprised entirely of volunteers, the group’s primary mission is lending gently used medical equipment to area residents. Last year, they moved their cache to Stonewall Storage in Cutchogue, allowing them to help even more people.

As always, the society is accepting donations of medical equipment such as crutches, walkers, canes, knee scooters, rollators, commodes, bed rails, shower seats and benches, and wheelchairs. They do not accept adult diapers, electrical equipment or clothes.

“When it started, it was mostly focused on helping blind children,” said Chris Wruck, president of the society. “Now, it’s to bring sunshine to the older community, shut-ins, maybe somebody who has lost their husband or occasionally their wife.”

Earlier this month, the society delivered plants to residents 80 and older, who they affectionately call their “four scorers.”

“Our mission is to bring little plants to our client list, which is all recommended by their friends, neighbors or family,” said Ms. Wruck.

They are always grateful, said Kathleen Travers, one of the volunteers. “The looks on the recipients’ faces when I come to their door with flowers is unbelievable. You would think we were bringing lottery winnings to them. Their faces light up. They’re incredibly grateful,” said Ms. Travers.

They also deliver fruit plates and mail birthday and get-well cards to members. While they do not accept donations of electronic equipment, the Sunshine Society does connect people with a need to those who have these items when possible.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and is open to adults of all ages, including men.

“We had some lovely young members, but then they had life changes and moved out of state. But it was delightful to have 30-year-olds with all that energy to come and volunteer,” said Ms. Wruck.

To make a donation or to volunteer, contact Barbara at 631-298-3258 or Sue at 631-765-2757. To contact the Southold Sunshine Society, mail correspondence to P.O. Box 251, Southold, NY 11971.